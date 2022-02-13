Katherine “Kathy” Jo (Rimmelspacher) Carlson was born Sept. 3, 1951, in Clarkston to Ed and Della (Barlow) Rimmelspacher.
She was raised on the family farm and ranch in Peola, Wash. and attended Holy Family School through the eighth grade. Kathy graduated from Clarkston High School in 1969. She later moved to Portland, Ore. where she attended business school. After her program finished, she returned to Clarkston.
Kathy met the love of her life, Rick Carlson, at a dance club in Lewiston while in high school. The night Rick and Kathy met, Kathy told Della that she “had met the man she would marry” (referencing Rick). They married on Dec. 11, 1971, at Holy Family Church, and were able to share 50 years of marriage.
Kathy made a positive impact on people throughout her life. She lived a life of service and love to others and was loved by many. Through her volunteerism with Holy Family Church and School, the Moose Club, the Eagles, the Foresters, Clarkston High School and many more, she was always generous with her time, her money and her spirit. She also planned many hot air balloon festivals. Kathy attended church weekly, and often enjoyed lunch with her parents and family afterwards to celebrate God’s day of rest.
Kathy began working at a young age on the family farm. She worked at the Arctic Circle during high school and later worked at a bank in Clarkston. She co-owned and managed a children’s clothing store in Lewiston named Small World while her children were young. As her children got a little older, she taught music at Holy Family School. During that time, Kathy also attended Lewis-Clark State College, completing her degree in 1998. She also worked tirelessly supporting her husband with their work at RC Technologies.
Kathy was known for her generosity and kindness, and seemed to know and love everyone throughout the Lewis-Clark Valley. She always made time to stop and chat with friends and acquaintances, no matter how busy she was. She gave the best hugs and had the brightest smile. She loved bringing people together, constantly hosting events for her family, friends, classmates or anyone in need. She believed no one should be alone, so she always had extra food and gifts on hand for those who stopped by. One of her most appreciated events was the annual karaoke party her family hosted for many years during the holiday season.
Kathy loved decorating for Christmas. Her home was a must-see destination in the L-C Valley for years due to the number of inflatables she displayed. She loved bringing joy to others.
Kathy was the glue that held her family together, constantly updating family members on important news. She was the first call many people made when good or bad happened in their lives; she was the shoulder they cried on and she was everyone’s biggest cheerleader. When friends were in need of a place to live, she offered her home to them. Kathy and Rick became adoptive parents to many. When her mother-in-law, and later, her mother, were sick and aging, she became their caretaker. She always put others’ well being above her own. Kathy loved all things music related, whether at church, caroling, at karaoke night or in the car (either headed across town or on one of the many road trips she enjoyed with her family). Through her time teaching music at Holy Family, she impacted hundreds of children by instilling in them a love of music, and the confidence for them to find their own song. The highly anticipated Christmas and Spring Musicals were always a time for the children to learn, grow and build confidence, and for amplifying the school’s sense of community.
Kathy enjoyed fishing with family and friends and loved hosting the fish fry of the day’s catch. She was a committed contributor on the family farm, spending many hours, weekends and holidays helping with chores like branding, repairing fences, ear tagging, driving truck or chopping hay.
Family gatherings frequently turned into pinochle games, where Kathy could “table talk” with the best of them. She was an expert hot air balloon chaser, an exceptional vacation planner and even enjoyed the occasional slot machine. She loved watching the NAIA World Series and supporting the LCSC Warriors. Kathy was a great bowler in her younger years. She was a huge fan of the Olympics, and especially loved watching ice skating. She happily cheered on the Idaho Vandals, even with their questionable win record. She loved traveling, and especially loved the Oregon coast. Her penguin collection was prolific.
She was a beloved grandmother and aunt, always finding time for her grandkids, nieces and nephew, and always celebrated them and their accomplishments. She loved watching them sing, play in the band, compete in gymnastics, track, soccer or any of their interests. She was even able to celebrate a few graduations for her oldest grandkids.
Kathy died peacefully in her home of natural causes on Friday, Feb. 4, 2022.
She was special. She is loved. She is irreplaceable.
Kathy was preceded in death by her parents; uncle, John (Alvina) Rimmelspacher; and aunt, Sally (Dick) Floyd. She leaves behind her husband, Rick; sister Rose Schutte; three children, Christina (Al) Middleton, Alan (Ambure) Carlson and Alicia Vanderschuere (Michael); eight grandkids, Brianna Carlson, Emily Carlson, Adam Carlson, Sierra Middleton, Riley Middleton, Ella Vandershuere, Mia Vandershuere and Ali Vanderschuere; aunt Marie Rimmelspacher; sister-in-law Elaine (Kent) Dibble; brother-in-law Steve (Rita) Carlson; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Many others count her as family.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the scholarship fund being established in her name at Holy Family School, 1002 Chestnut St., Clarkston. A memorial service will be held at Holy Family Church; it is tentatively planned for June 24, 2022.