Katherine Anne Kolar, 88, a resident of Moscow and formerly of Harvard, Idaho, passed away Tuesday, May 17, 2022, at Gritman Medical Center in Moscow.
Anne was born April 8, 1934, in Clarkston to Noah and Sarah (Robinson) Grishaber. She attended her schooling in Weippe and graduated from Weippe High School in 1952.
She married Kenneth Kolar on March 10, 1951, with her parent’s permission, as Kenneth was going to serve in Korea in the military. Anne then finished her high school education.
When Kenneth returned from Korea, the couple moved to Orlando, Fla., and later to Beal Air Force base in California. The couple then moved to Kamiah and then moved to Potlatch in 1957, where Anne cooked for the Potlatch School District for several years. The couple moved with Ken’s work to Grangeville, Elk City and later back to Kamiah, where she cooked until she retired in 1998. In 1998, the couple moved to Harvard and later moved to Moscow in 2020 to be near her children.
She was a member of the St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Potlatch, and St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Moscow.
Survivors include her husband of 71 years, Kenneth Kolar, of Moscow; four daughters, Fern Wilman, of Juliaetta, Lynne Anderson, of Onaway, Gail Gearhiser (Chuck), of St. Maries, and Angie Kolar, of Moscow; and son, Ken Kolar, of Moscow. Anne is also survived by 12 grandchildren, 35 great-grandchildren and two great–great-grandchildren.
A rosary to be recited at 10:30 a.m. Friday with a Mass of the Christian Burial celebrated at 11 a.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 725 Spruce St., Potlatch. The Rev. Father Tom Loucks will officiate. Burial will be held at the Woodfell Cemetery in Harvard, and a luncheon will be held at 1:30 p.m. at the Harvard Ladies Aide in Harvard.
Memorial gifts may be given to the Potlatch Ambulance Fund, P.O. Box 63, Potlatch, ID 83855, or to the Harvard Ladies Aide, P.O. Box 42, Harvard, ID 83834.
Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences may be left at kramercares.com.