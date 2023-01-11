Kasi Miller, beloved wife, mother and Mamaw, passed away Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. She was 64.
Kasi was born in Sacramento, Calif., to Edward and Joan Snodgrass. Her father, Ed, was in the U.S. Air Force, so the family lived all over the world. Kasi spent her childhood in Okinawa, Japan; Berlin, Germany; Aviano, Italy; and Shreveport, La. Kasi had a working knowledge of German and Italian before she graduated high school.
After the Snodgrass family settled in Yuba City, Calif., for a few years, Kasi met Roger Miller and they married Nov. 27, 1976. They were married until his death in 2021. Kasi always loved children, and her own were no exception. Their daughter Kami was born in 1980 and twin sons Mike and Matt were born in 1983. Their daughter Kaitlyn was born in 1992. Kasi devoted her life to caring for and nurturing her kids and was a wonderful mother.
The Miller family moved to Lewiston, and Kasi had never lived anywhere longer than she lived here. She became the preschool teacher at Trinity Lutheran Church, where she taught for more than 20 years. Her warm-hearted patience was legendary as she guided scores of children through their first year of schooling with love and made sure they were introduced to education in a positive way. Many graduates of that program still kept in touch with “Teacher Kasi” and she only retired when her chemotherapy started making her too ill to teach.
Another important part of Kasi’s life was her enthusiasm for her hobbies. From embroidery to quilting to knitting, Kasi had a passion for fiber arts and produced countless beautiful pieces that will be treasured by her family forever. Kasi had an impeccable eye for color and used her artistic talent to create works that are as functional as they are pleasing to the eye. She held to the firm belief that the key to contentment in life is the combination of self-expression and busy hands that hobbies provide.
Kasi is survived by her daughter Kami LaMoreaux; sons Matt (Tiffany) and Mike; daughter Kaitlyn Robinson (Emmett); beloved grandchildren Eddie LaMoreaux and Maizie Robinson; and sister Melissa Snodgrass. Kasi was preceded in death by her husband of 44 years, Roger; and her parents Edward and Joan Snodgrass.
Remembrances may be made at Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston.