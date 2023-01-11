Kasi Miller

Kasi Miller, beloved wife, mother and Mamaw, passed away Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. She was 64.

Kasi was born in Sacramento, Calif., to Edward and Joan Snodgrass. Her father, Ed, was in the U.S. Air Force, so the family lived all over the world. Kasi spent her childhood in Okinawa, Japan; Berlin, Germany; Aviano, Italy; and Shreveport, La. Kasi had a working knowledge of German and Italian before she graduated high school.