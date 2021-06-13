Kasey Joshua Jones was born July 2, 1980, in Lewiston to David and Kathleen Jones and passed away Saturday, May 29, 2021, in Twin Rocks, Ore.
Kasey grew up in Rockaway and graduated from Neah-Kah-Nie High School in 1999. He then moved to northern Virginia and worked at the Pentagon as a systems analyst for the U.S. Army. Kasey was at the Pentagon during the terrorist attacks of 9/11 and was greatly affected by the loss of more than half his co-workers and friends.
Kasey returned to Oregon, where he and the love of his life, Kimber, shared custody raising their daughter, Madison. While he loved spending time with Madison more than anything, he also enjoyed fishing, riding bikes and just hanging out watching movies with her. He enjoyed watching NASCAR races and, when he was younger, he loved riding his dirt bike.
Kasey is survived by his daughter, Madison, and Madison’s mother, Kimber Carver, of Tillamook, Ore.; his father, David Jones, of Rockaway Beach, Ore.; brother Todd Brown (Toni), of Beaverton, Ore.; sisters Kassandra Jones-Miller, of Stayton, Ore., and Teah Laviolette (Damian), of Rockaway Beach; niece Jessica Hamel (Aaron), of Nehalem, Ore., niece Bree Randolph, of Rockaway Beach, niece Jessica Cook (Mike), of Hillsboro, Ore., nephew Beau Brown, of Beaverton, nephews Aiden, Henry and Hawk Miller and niece Kindra Miller, of Salem, Ore., niece Sabrina Laviolette and nephews Robert and Caleb Laviolette, of Rockaway Beach, niece Ashley Huffman, of Las Vegas, great-nieces Bailey, Ryleigh, Paetyn, Norah and great-nephew Theo; and the Jones and Jungert families of Asotin. Kasey was preceded in death by his mother, Kathleen Vicki Jones.
Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. June 19 at Vineland Cemetery in Clarkson.
Memorial contributions can be made towards Madison’s college fund on GoFundMe at gofund.me/468fe116 or directly to her at Madison Jones, 3615 Alder Lane, Tillamook, OR 97141.