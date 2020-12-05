Karla Jo Lambert passed away at Harbor View Medical Center in Seattle on Tuesday morning, Nov. 17, 2020, after a tragic car accident outside of Kendrick on Friday, Nov. 13, 2020.
Karla was born in Whitefish, Mont., to Charlie and Alice Westfall Williamson on Feb. 9, 1962. She lived the first year of her life in Fortine, Mont., before moving with her family to Missoula, Mont. In Missoula, she attended Roosevelt Grade School and graduated from Hellgate High School in 1981. Karla went on to receive her beautification certificate after attending Modern Beauty School and passing the boards in hair design in 1982.
She married the love of her life, Art Burgett, Aug. 28, 1982, but her hopes and dreams were shattered a week later when Art and her beloved stepfather, Larry St.Onge “Pop,” tragically drowned in an accident on Salmon Lake on Sept. 4, 1982.
Karla then attended barber school and met another logger, Dan Lambert. They married Feb. 17, 1984. She found her calling as a devoted stay-at-home mother to their two children, Josh and Erica. She was definitely a kid magnet and took in every stray kid or animal that needed to be fed, listened to and loved. Karla and Dan divorced in 2019.
She went to work for Rogers Motors and loved meeting new people as she transported them around town. She developed a lot of confidence from that job as she went on to find real peace and joy in a new job at Tiny Toes Daycare in Lewiston. She dearly loved every child and saw potential in each of them. She would want all of the staff and little ones to know how much they “all” meant to her.
Karla was the ultimate devoted daughter to her mother, Alice St.Onge Broemeling, and stepdad Greg Broemeling. She was mother extraordinaire to Josh and Erica (Austin). Grandma personified to her three grandchildren: Erica’s Hank (7) and Sadie (3) and Josh’s Tayler (6). Her love and devotion to them will sustain them forever. They will forever see her smile and her pride in them, they will forever smell her sweetness on her pillow as they snuggled into her. Josh and Erica are who they are because of Karla’s devotion to them — “momma bear” style, if that’s what it took.
We are all left with a hole in our hearts. Her big sister, Kim Roth, best friend and protector to her last breath. Her wood-hauling partner, big brother Larry Williamson; and her brother and partner in crime, Lance St.Onge (Karissa); her stepsister, Pamela Broemeling, who laughed and cried with her. Karla’s son-in-law, Austin Carpenter, is the ultimate example of love and self-sacrifice even if your blood lines are not the same.
Karla also leaves behind very devoted nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins, who were so much more than extended family. They were such a big part of her life. Her special “P.I.T.” will always remember her as “Queen.” She has some wonderful heartbroken friends who will always keep her in their hearts. We are all so thankful to you for your love and support through some of her sad times.
The morning Karla left this earth, there was a sunrise like no one had ever seen before. It ranged from Idaho across to Montana and even into Oregon that definitely was a message to all of us. She loved the singer Pink and her favorite place to be was the Salmon Lake cabin. What was seen on Salmon Lake that morning was the most awesome brilliant pink sky that spoke volumes to our hearts: “I’m dancing with Jesus and my body is whole again!”
Jeremiah 29:11: “I know the plans I have for you declares the Lord. Plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you a hope and a future.” Karla found hope and is now living her future. Karla, what you are seeing “we can only imagine.”
She was preceded in death and joins her beloved husband, Art Burgett; father Charlie Williamson; stepdad Larry St.Onge, “aka Pop”; grandparents Don and Myrtle Westfall, Carl and Leona Williamson, and Roy and Gertrude St.Onge; her beloved great-grandparents, Sadie and Russell Martin; along with many others whom she dearly loved. Let the reunion begin.
Because of COVID-19, no services are planned until spring. But to all who knew and loved her, we are together in spirit. We know you will all celebrate her life in the way you see fit.