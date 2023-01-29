Karl Willard Berntsen passed away at his Sandpoint, Idaho home Jan. 20, 2023, at the age of 82. A true Idaho native, he was born in Lewiston to Alfred Berntsen and Gertrude Lutke and graduated from Clarkston High School as salutatorian in 1958.

Karl led a rich, well-traveled life. He earned a degree in chemical engineering from Washington State University in Pullman in 1962 and was a member of the Delta Upsilon fraternity. Following graduation, he embarked on a 34-year career with a major oil company; a career that took him to Washington, Louisiana, Texas, New Jersey, New York and Wales in the United Kingdom, where he was an executive in international refining.