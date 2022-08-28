Karl Daniel Schmidt, 34, was killed Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022, in a motorcycle wreck in Enterprise, Ore.
He was born Sept. 16, 1987, in Henderson, Nev., the son of Daniel Schmidt and Nanette Brandon. Karl attended Clearwater Valley Elementary School and Clearwater Valley junior and senior high schools in Kooskia.
Karl was a specialist in the United States Army. He served as a Wheeled Vehicle Repair and Recovery Paratrooper in Golf Company, 307th Brigade Support Battalion, 1st Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division from 2006–10. He achieved Honor Graduate of Wheeled Vehicle Mechanic Course, Class 68B-06. Karl served two deployments in Iraq, for a total of 27 months of combat operations, during Operation Iraqi Freedom, with the 82nd Airborne Division. He earned multiple awards and decorations throughout his service. These include the Army Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Service Medal, two Iraq Campaign Medals, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, Army Service Ribbon, two Overseas ribbons, a Meritorious Unit Commendation, as well as the Parachutist Badge and the Driver/Mechanic Badge with Mechanic clasp. Karl stated that his proudest moment in the U.S. Army was graduating airborne school and becoming a paratrooper.
After leaving the Army, Karl found a work home at PDQ Import Repair in Lewiston. He specialized in European auto mechanics and was well loved by his work family and his large base of customers. Karl was known to his friends as a very loyal, thoughtful and honest man. He was a great conversationalist and could always be depended on in times of need.
Karl was a successful, passionate, intelligent and charismatic person and was adored by many in his community. He was known for his work as a skilled mechanic and as a mentor in the car community. He was competitive by nature and was very passionate about cars, auto racing, guns and video games. He loved sharing these hobbies with others through his work with the Hells Canyon Auto Club and the Lewiston Oktoberfest Car Show.
Karl was preceded in death by his grandfather, Robert Charles Schmidt, and his aunt, Heidi Jean Wells. Karl is survived by his son, Sven Michael Schmidt; his dog Rommel; his father Daniel Schmidt, his mother and stepfather, Nanette and Lynn Brandon; his brother Robert Schmidt, his sister Stacey Robertson and John Daly; his brother and sister-in-law Kevin and Sarah Cook and Nephew Aaron Cook and niece Adriana Cook; and his sister and brother-in-law Christine and Shuai Li and Nephew Leo Wisdom Li. He is also survived by a second family of close friends: Jacob and Erica Covey; Zack and Crystal Harris; Jason and Ashley Longfellow; and Tyler Martin, as well as his work family, Dick Julson, Dave Jeppson, Dave Kavanaugh, Gabriel Johnson and Cody Lundberg.
A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, Sept. 2, at Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home, 920 21st Ave., Lewiston, Idaho 83501. Burial service will be held immediately following the funeral service at Vineland Cemetery, 1141 Vineland Drive, Clarkston, Wash., 99403. A wake/reception will be held from 4-9 p.m. at Groundwork Brewing, 1225 Snake River Ave., Lewiston, Idaho 83501.