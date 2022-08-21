Mrs. Karin Irene Kesler Krippene, of Rimrock, Ariz., passed away early Friday morning, July 29, 2022, from a combination of a severe attack of atrial fibrillation brought on by her advanced, end-stage emphysema, which occurred on the evening of July 13, 2022. She did not survive the combined Cottonwood and Flagstaff Medical Center’s emergency and intensive care units’ strenuous efforts to save her life. Terminal Comfort Care was, subsequently, selected by Karin herself, once total exhaustion set in and no hope for a full and meaningful recovery was determined.
Karin is survived by her brother, Bob Kesler, and his wife Gerri, along with their two children, Jennifer, and Jason, as well as by her husband, Brett Krippene, and their two children, Michelle, and Kevin, their three grandchildren Ciara, Chase and Lexi, and their four great-grandchildren, Zander, Braxton, Ryder and Aksel. Karin was preceded in death by both of her parents and a brother, Donald.
Karin was born in Walla Walla on June 19, 1942, to Mrs. Georgia Irene Kesler and Mr. D. Claude (Pug) Kesler. She resided in Lewiston, in a home built by her father and grandfather, and, for most of her early years attended elementary, junior and senior high schools in Lewiston, graduating with the class of 1960.
She subsequently attended and graduated from the University of Idaho at Moscow in 1964 with a major in French and a minor in English and education. She additionally was a member of the Alpha Gamma Delta sorority. While still a senior at the U of I, she met Mr. Brett C. Krippene, her future husband, who became her lifetime companion for more than 58 years. Shortly after graduation from the university, she and her husband were married and moved to the San Francisco area in California to start their incredible journey together.
Karin was active in both Eastern Star and Job’s Daughters in her early school years in Lewiston and was an enthusiastic member of the Lewiston High School Band and additionally of a small brass band ensemble where she played the trumpet for many events during her years at LHS. As her husband was involved in the design, construction and startup of several fossil-fuel power plants employing several advanced environmental control systems and technology during their early years together, and often “on the road,” Karin often took on local employment as a substitute teacher. She also was a travel agent and/or as an insurance broker for, first Travelers Insurance Company and then for AAA Insurance company. She also obtained her teacher’s certificates in Idaho, California and Ohio. She was always working at something.
During her early years, while she and Brett were traveling together, she gave birth to their daughter, Michelle Irene Huebner Krippene, in 1968, and, to their son, Kevin Brett Krippene in 1970. After her children were born, Karin became a dedicated mother involved in her children’s school and recreational activities in both Colorado and California. She also on served the associated school accountability committees thereof.
Upon her husband’s semi-retirement from AECOM in 2003, they moved to Rimrock, where she became significantly involved in local community activities and served on the boards of both the local Lake Montezuma Adult Center and the Lake Montezuma Property Owners Association for several years. She also served as co-owner of her husband’s BCK Consulting, LLC business, and was heavily involved with his WINDGRABBER® wind energy power enhancer system patented technology, now under further development by others. She was still very actively involved as a concerned member of the Beaver Creek Water Recourses committee at the time of her death.
She will be sorely missed by all who knew, appreciated and loved her.
This obit was written by Brett C. Krippene, with help from many others.
Services were held Aug. 13 at Bueler Funeral Home in Camp Verde, Ariz., and a reception followed at the American Legion Post 93 there. In lieu of flowers, donation are suggested to go to American Legion Post 93 or VFW Post 6739, where both Brett and Karin have been longtime members.