Karin Irene Kesler Krippene

Mrs. Karin Irene Kesler Krippene, of Rimrock, Ariz., passed away early Friday morning, July 29, 2022, from a combination of a severe attack of atrial fibrillation brought on by her advanced, end-stage emphysema, which occurred on the evening of July 13, 2022. She did not survive the combined Cottonwood and Flagstaff Medical Center’s emergency and intensive care units’ strenuous efforts to save her life. Terminal Comfort Care was, subsequently, selected by Karin herself, once total exhaustion set in and no hope for a full and meaningful recovery was determined.

Karin is survived by her brother, Bob Kesler, and his wife Gerri, along with their two children, Jennifer, and Jason, as well as by her husband, Brett Krippene, and their two children, Michelle, and Kevin, their three grandchildren Ciara, Chase and Lexi, and their four great-grandchildren, Zander, Braxton, Ryder and Aksel. Karin was preceded in death by both of her parents and a brother, Donald.