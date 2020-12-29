Karen Viola Sallila Kelly, 77, was born Jan. 22, 1943, to Elmer “Al” and Viola Hanka Sallila in Astoria, Ore., and died Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020, in Pullman.
Karen’s mother died when she was 9 months old, so she was raised for the first seven years of her life by her Finnish-speaking maternal grandparents, Gregorious and Mary Hanka, on the family homestead outside of Embarrass, Minn. Al married Mae Peldo and Karen moved to Astoria to be with them.
She graduated from James Madison High School in Portland, Ore. She graduated from Suomi College in Hancock, Mich., where she met Jack Kelly — who became her husband of 54 years — on choir tour. Karen and Jack had three children — Rebecca “Becky,” Diane and Philip. She was a lifelong member of the Lutheran church: first in the Apostolic Lutheran church and then the Evangelical Lutheran Church of America.
Karen was a wife and mother while Jack served as a pastor in the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America. Jack and Karen served congregations in Tacoma, Auburn, Renton and Everett, Wash.; Helsinki, Finland; Gresham and Portland, Ore.; and Circles Pines, Minn. She also held many other occupations throughout her life: a teacher’s aide, an administrative assistant, a medical credentialing specialist and an insurance agent. She and Jack retired to Moscow in 2009. In retirement, she started her own business, Gifts from the Heart by Karen K, making soaps and lotions, which she enjoyed selling at the Moscow Farmers Market.
Karen loved to sing. She began singing as a child. Karen and Jack sang in church choir and chorales and often traveled with these groups. They were members of the Everett, Wash., Chorale and the Palouse Choral Society. They traveled to China, Europe and New York with these groups. Karen sang lead in polka bands in Washington and Minnesota.
Karen loved to travel. Jack and Karen went on multiple mission trips to Africa with the ELCA. The northern Oregon Coast was one of her most favorite places on earth. She drove the children across the U.S. from Auburn, Wash., to the Upper Peninsula of Michigan to the family cabin one summer while Jack had to work. Karen was also a talented seamstress and a gifted baker. She especially took delight in making Finnish baked goods every Christmas. She was also a gifted gardener. She loved her pets: Bonneville the cat; Sandy, Sisu, Kulta and Sini were her beloved dogs.
As an adult, Karen lived with diabetes. In her later years, she also developed dementia. Jack and Karen moved into Bishop Place in Pullman in late 2017. Many Bishop Place staff provided Karen kind, professional and loving care — especially during the difficult days of the pandemic. They experienced personal disruption and losses and continued to care for Karen.
Karen was preceded in death by her husband, Jack. Karen is survived by her three children and five grandsons: Becky (Kelly) Keran and husband Tim, of Inver Grove Heights, Minn., and sons, Peter, of Minneapolis, Minn., and Sam, of Duluth, Minn.; Diane Kelly-Riley and husband Michael Riley, of Potlatch, and sons Will, of Davis, Calif., and Steffen, of Portland, Ore.; and Philip Kelly and son Austin, of St. Paul, Minn. She is also survived by her stepbrother, John Peldo, of Springfield, Va. She has many cousins, nieces and nephews in the U.S., Finland and Sweden.
Burial will take place at Freeze Cemetery in Latah County at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family encourages you to make a donation to your local humane society or to the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America’s Global Mission.
Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is caring for the family. Online condolences may be left at www.kramercares.com.