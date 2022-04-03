Karen Marianne (Kinsey) Barnes passed away peacefully Tuesday, March 15, 2022, at Generations Home in Lewiston.
Karen was born July 1, 1930, in Kansas City, Mo., to Walter W. Kinsey and Anne (Moum) Kinsey. Karen was an adored, only child of older parents. She described her childhood as wonderful. Karen grew up in various communities in Washington state and graduated from Okanogan High School in 1948. She attended Washington State University and was a member of the Chi Omega sorority. After graduation, she attended graduate school at the University of Connecticut and earned a master’s degree in sociology. While at UConn, she met her first husband, Donald M. Barnes. Karen and Don had two children, Walter and Jackie.
The family lived in Vermont and later relocated to Spokane. Karen and Don were later divorced. Karen’s lifelong career as a social worker included director of Lutheran Social Services, a Child Protective Services investigator, private practice counselor and as a professor of sociology at Washington State University.
Karen met the love of her life, Timothy O. Patrick, and in 1993, they married in their favorite place — Hawaii. After retirement, Karen and Tim moved to Clarkston to enjoy the warmer weather and to be near family. Karen and Tim enjoyed many years of dancing, traveling and wintering in Arizona. Throughout her life, Karen dearly loved her family, her friends, her pets, dancing, traveling and entertaining, but her greatest joy in life was helping other people, especially children.
Sadly, in her final years, Karen’s sight was taken by Glaucoma and her memories erased by Alzheimer’s Disease. Despite the difficulties presented by these afflictions, Karen remained loving and kind to others, right up to her last breath. The staff at Generations took wonderful care of her and helped keep her happy and comfortable throughout her time there.
Karen is survived by her husband Timothy Patrick, daughter Jackie Nichols (Benjamin), son Walter Barnes, grandchildren Hekate Lunasri (Juniper), Brittany Nichols, Aaron Nichols (Jordan), Levi Nichols (Carlee) and great-grandchildren, Claire Nichols, Owen Nichols, Theo Nichols, Toddren Nichols and Lenora Nichols.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.