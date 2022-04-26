Karen Lou Schmadeka, 79, passed away peacefully in the early morning hours of Wednesday, April 20, 2022, at Royal Plaza in Lewiston. After struggling with heart and kidney failure, Karen joined her husband, Gary, in heaven and the two are surely rejoicing together as they are free of the earthly ailments and pain they had experienced for many years.
Karen was born May 30, 1942, to Harold Reid and Louise (Dietrich) Reid at Nezperce. The oldest of three, she spent her childhood helping on the family farm at Mohler, near Craigmont. She graduated from University of Idaho with a degree in secondary education and an English minor.
After marrying Gary in 1963 at Nezperce, the couple moved to Lewiston, where Karen began teaching at Sacajawea Junior High School. She taught English and Social Studies, sharing her love of language and knowledge to many students. Even today it is difficult to say the Schmadeka name in Lewiston without someone wondering if they were taught by Karen or her sister-in-law, the late Delores Schmadeka, who also taught at Sac at the same time.
Karen and Gary adopted a son, William Reid Schmadeka, in 1975, and a daughter, Lee Ann Waldron, in 1979. Karen retired from teaching to care for her two children and devoted her life to them.
First an educator and always a giver, Karen was known for her kind heart and generosity. Whether it be walnuts or chocolates at Christmas, birthday cards or newspaper clippings of interest to various individuals, Karen’s family, neighbors and friends always knew she was thinking of them.
Her love of Christ was a powerful and important part of her life. As a lifelong member of first the Nezperce Christian Church and then First Christian Church of Clarkston, she taught Sunday School, played the piano, led Vacation Bible School and provided countless hours of her time along with many potluck dishes. She attended church camp at Zephyr as a teenager, where her son, daughter and one grandson also attended camp.
Karen shared her love of cooking with 4-H groups, leading the Lucky Clovers 4-H club and volunteering as a judge.
Karen is survived by her son, Reid, and wife, Heidi Triesch Schmadeka; daughter, Lee Ann Waldron, and husband, Adam Waldron; along with four grandchildren, Joseph Triesch, Wyatt Hancock, Kaliana Triesch Schmadeka and Sebastian (Sebby) Triesch Schmadeka.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Gary, along with her father, Harold Reid, and mother, Louise Reid; two brothers, William Reid and Richard Reid; and an infant sister, Carol Reid.
A memorial service will be held at 4 p.m. May 14 at the First Christian Church of Clarkston. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to First Christian Church of Clarkston or the Lewiston Independent Foundation for Education (LIFE) by calling (208) 748-3010.