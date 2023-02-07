Karen L. Maley, longtime LaCrosse resident, passed away Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, at the Deaconess Hospital in Spokane. She was 82.
A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10, at the LaCrosse Cemetery followed by a 2 p.m. memorial service at Selbu Lutheran Church. Pastor John Cross will officiate the services. Calling hours will be at the Corbeill Funeral Home in Colfax on Wednesday and Thursday for those who wish.
Karen Leigh Bush was born June 9, 1940, in Colfax to Elmore and Bertha “Bertie” Bafus Bush, longtime residents of Rosalia. She grew up in Rosalia and attended school there; graduating from Rosalia High School.
She married Jerry Joseph Maley, whom she knew from high school, on Sept. 7, 1958, in Rosalia. They lived in Cheney until Jerry finished college and then went back to farming near Thornton.
In 1969, Jerry and Karen moved their young family to LaCrosse and took over a cattle ranching operation just north of town. They raised their boys on the ranch. Karen kept very busy as a wife and mother. She drove truck on the ranch, was an excellent cook and helped with chores wherever needed. She loved spending time in her yard and raised beautiful roses in her flower beds. She had an incredibly huge heart for dogs. Karen and Jerry liked to golf together, and they were avid Cougar football fans and attended the games frequently. Karen was a member of Selbu Lutheran Church in LaCrosse.
A breast cancer survivor herself, Karen was passionate about sharing information and tips with other women about various breast cancer services and alliances that were available. She will be missed by many in the community, but especially by her family that she loved so much; her son Bruce Maley in Yakima; three grandchildren, Morgan (Tyler) Zentz, of Sultan, Wash., Madison Maley, of Bellingham, Wash., and McKayla Maley, of Bend, Ore.; and by her sister Kathy Carothers, of Colfax. Karen was preceded in death by her husband Jerry in 2016 and a son, Miles in 2021.
The family suggests memorial gifts in her memory be to Selbu Lutheran Church or to a program for breast cancer survivors. The online guest book is available at corbeillfuneralhomes.com.