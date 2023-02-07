Karen L. Maley

Karen L. Maley, longtime LaCrosse resident, passed away Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, at the Deaconess Hospital in Spokane. She was 82.

A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10, at the LaCrosse Cemetery followed by a 2 p.m. memorial service at Selbu Lutheran Church. Pastor John Cross will officiate the services. Calling hours will be at the Corbeill Funeral Home in Colfax on Wednesday and Thursday for those who wish.

