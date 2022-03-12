Karen L. Drader

Karen Lynne Drader, 79, of Newman Lake, Wash., passed away surrounded by loving family on Thursday, March 3, 2022.
Karen was born Aug. 24, 1942, in Lewiston. She was raised by her loving parents, Frances W. and Homer C. McLaurin.
Karen was married to William E. McCarthy in 1959. Together they had five children. They lived in Lewiston until 1971, when they relocated to the Spokane, Wash., area.
Karen was later married to Everett P. Drader, and they spent 26 wonderful years together. She and Everett very successfully owned and operated Mountain Inspection and Laboratory Services, Inc. for a number of years.
Karen was always known to her family to have an adventurous spirit. She loved anything outdoors: gardening, camping, four-wheeling, fishing and she even played football with her kids when they were younger. She also enjoyed doing home improvements and being creative in so many ways, such as sewing, scrapbooking and crafting. Family was always very important to her.
Karen is remembered by her children as a very classy lady who loved deeply, always did the right thing and would tell it like it was no matter what.
Karen was preceded in death by her parents, Homer C. and Frances W. McLaurin; brother Wesley Arnot; and husband, Everett Drader.
Karen is survived by her five children, Carla Perkins, and her children, Tony, Nick and Kristi; Mike McCarthy, and his daughter, Samantha; Patrick (Tracey) McCarthy, and his children, Krystal, Kaytlyn, Kara and William; Kelli (Mark) Metcalf, and her daughters, Lexi and Devon; and Billy (Karen) McCarthy, and their children, Hailey and Karson. She is also survived by nine great-grandchildren and her beloved sweet kitty, Sissy.
Karen also extended her love to many “adopted” children through the years whom she loved and cared for just like her own.
Memorial services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 19, 2022, at St. Joseph’s Cemetery and Funeral Chapel, 17825 E. Trent Ave., Spokane Valley, Wash.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Spokane Humane Society.