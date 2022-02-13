Karen Kay Lauby passed away surrounded by the love of family Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, after battling dementia. She was 74.
Karen was born Oct. 10, 1947, in Lewiston, to Beatrice and Richard Jacobs. She attended eight years of Catholic School at St. Stanislaus and graduated from Lewiston High School in 1965. At age 26 Karen met the love of her life, the late Dr. Gary Lauby (2014) and his two children Kristen and Scott, and they married the following year. Karen and Gary welcomed a daughter Maria, in 1976, and a son, Daniel, in 1979.
Karen had a long and distinguished secretarial career, holding positions at Good Health Plan of Oregon in Portland, Capital Medical Center in Olympia, St. Peter’s Hospital in Olympia, and Sacred Heart and Providence Services in Spokane, culminating in a position as Provincial Secretary for the Mother Joseph Province Leadership Team, Sisters of Providence, in Renton, Wash. Karen retired in 2014.
Karen is remembered for her sweet, loving kindness, commitment to family, sacrificial work, abiding faith, graceful beauty, and tremendous resilience. She loved cooking, gardening, sewing, children, and most of all her family. She is deeply missed. Karen is survived by siblings Gale Jacobs, Judy Litchfield, and Sue Montgomery; her children Kristen Harrington, Maria Palmer, and Daniel Lauby; and six grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband Gary, son Jeffery Scott Lauby, her parents, and her brother Lanny Jacobs.
Services will take place May 20 at St. John Vianney Catholic Church, 503 N. Walnut Road, Spokane Valley, Wash. Rosary will be prayed at 10:30 a.m. and funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Inurnment will take place at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery. Online tributes may be made at holycrossofspokane.org.