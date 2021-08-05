Karen Jean Krueger, 67, of Clarkston, passed away Friday, July 30, 2021.
She was born July 1, 1954, in Juneau, Alaska, to Hal and Bonnie Krueger, one of five children.
Karen is survived by brother Ken Krueger; sister-in-law Sue Krueger; brother-in-law Bruce Buckingham; children Heather (Don) Hundrup and Ashley Cunnington; and grandchildren Tyler, Anakin, Luke and Leia.
She was preceded in death by her parents; siblings Rick, Linda and Tim; and son Scott.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 7, at Our Saviors Lutheran Church, 1115 13th St., Clarkston. The online guestbook may be signed at mtviewfuneralhome.com.