Karen Ingrid (Larson) Holladay was 73 when she passed on Friday, May 18, 2022.
But before that …
Karen was born to Clifford and Myrtle Larson in Orofino on Nov. 28, 1949.
From there, she would grow strong in her loving family roots, surrounded by her sisters, Elsie Mae Bean (deceased), Jeanine Miller (deceased), Ardis Pishl, Darlene Newland (deceased) and her many cousins who would take their place as if they were her own sisters and brothers.
From Orofino, Karen stayed a Northwest native, sharing most of her time between the Camas Prairie, the Oregon coast and the last of her years in Challis, Idaho.
Karen wore many hats over the years, beginning early with memorable work in Yellowstone National Park, and with groups in therapy at State Hospital North in Orofino. She also gave care in a very dear group home in Winchester for many years. She implemented important cutting-edge computer technologies with Zilog in Nampa. She also had more light-hearted sentimental roles. A couple of her favorites were her time with an antique shop on the coast, and also managing her favorite java cafe, Mr. Bean’s.
Mr. Bean’s — where every customer was served not only their favorite artisan espresso but the joy Karen naturally poured into everyone she encountered.
Joy and love — Karen was a friend to all souls.
Speaking of artisan: When Karen wasn’t pouring joy and love into the people, plants and animals she cared for, she poured herself into the arts; whether it was lyrics and songwriting, brushes and paint, yarn or beads, creating enchanting dolls … the list is as long and as creative as her imagination was.
And the art of Karen’s pouring didn’t stop there. She poured most of herself into the love and life that she gave to her children. They were her whole world: Kathryn (Jeff) Soucy, John (Jessica) Holladay, Jessica (Malcolm) Clemenhagen and James Holladay; and her beloved grandchildren, Aiden Holladay, Holden Holladay, Evy Holladay and Aspen Clemenhagen.
These biological children were only the beginning of so many who would come to know her mother’s love.
We will be honoring Karen’s life and celebrating her memory at 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 25, at Good Hope Church, 28157 Settlement Road, Gifford.
You are so loved, Karen, and will forever be missed. As you would always tell us, Mom, “Blessings on your journey.”