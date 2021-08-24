Karen Williams, our beloved mother, grandmother, sister, cousin, mentor and friend, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021, of a heart attack.
She was born March 9, 1949, to Evert and Edith Meiners. She was in a hurry to join her older sister, and was born on the way down from Nezperce, on the Gilbert Grade in the back seat of a 1949 Packard. She was raised in Nezperce, and graduated from high school in 1967. She decided to continue her education, and become a school teacher. She attended the University of Idaho, and graduated with a bachelor’s degree in education in 1971. She then decided to continue her education further, and received her master’s degree in education in 1974.
Once she received her degree, she began her long and immensely satisfying teaching career at the Grangemont Elementary School. Once the Grangemont School closed, she continued teaching at the Peck Elementary School. She then moved to the Orofino Elementary School, and finished her teaching career there after 30-plus years in education. She then went to White River, Ariz., and taught first grade for one year.
On Aug. 23, 1975, Karen married the love of her life, Floyd Williams. They were blessed with two strong-willed sons, Ross and Jay Williams. Karen’s biggest joy in life was being with her family, especially her mountain of grandchildren and honorary grandchildren. She was Grammy Karen to most little ones who knew her best.
Karen had many hobbies, including knitting, quilting and collecting children’s books. She loved to travel and see much of our country’s history, and the occasional girls trip with her numerous high school and college friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Evert and Edith, and husband Floyd. She is survived by her sons, Ross Williams, and wife Kimberly, and Jay Williams; grandchildren Brogan Davis, Porter Davis, Lincoln Williams, Trevon Williams, Trace Williams, and Ryker Williams; sister Sharon Lacey; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Memorial services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 28, at Pine Hills Funeral Chapel. There will be a small, immediate-family-only interment at the Orofino Cemetery following the services. All other family and friends are asked to join us in celebrating her life with a covered-dish meal after the service at the Orofino City Park, at the red gazebo closest to the playground.
People wishing to donate in her memory may do so to the Orofino Elementary School Library or the Clearwater Memorial Public Library.