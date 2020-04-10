Karen Frances Johnston, beloved wife, mother, grandmother and friend, passed away Tuesday, April 7, 2020, from complications related to cancer.
She was born Oct. 2, 1941, to Clarence and Peggy Moe, in Toledo, Ore., and attended school in Springfield, Ore. In 1957, the family moved to Stites, then later to Craigmont, where she met and married the love of her life, Don Johnston. Don and Karen remained in love for 56 years.
Karen worked as a dispatcher for the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office from 1969 to 1986, leaving there to work for the family business, Johnston Backhoe Service. Karen also was a proud member of the Craigmont Chamber of Commerce, the Rebekahs and the Craigmont American Legion Auxiliary.
For fun, Karen enjoyed bowling, playing pinochle, taking long drives through the back country, four-wheeling with her ATV club and traveling cross country to visit with many old friends she made throughout the years.
She is survived by her husband, Don; two children, Ronda and Bob (Brenda); and two grandchildren that she loved dearly, Alex and Alexis.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and brother and best friend Delores, who no doubt is waiting with a bottle of wine.
A graveside service at Craigmont Cemetery and memorial will be held at a later date.