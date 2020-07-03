Karen Faye Pesio, 70, passed away with her family by her side Tuesday, June 23, 2020.
She was born Sept. 6, 1949, in Grangeville, to Fred and Elma Junes. Karen grew up in the Grangeville area.
On May 13, 1966, she married Alan Pesio. They had four children, Bryan, Todd, Tina and Deanna. In 1969, they moved to Clatskanie, Ore., where Karen resided most of her adult life until recently moving to Lewiston.
Anyone who knew Karen knew the love she had for family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. They were the joy and love of her life. She never knew a stranger, and she touched many with her loving nature and willingness to lend a helping hand in any way she could.
Karen was also well-known in the Clatskanie community for the day care that she owned and operated for 30 years. Countless children were a part of her day care over the years and she loved each and every one and was known by all as “Grandma Karen” or “Auntie Karen.”
She was an avid sports fan, with the Oregon Ducks and Seattle Seahawks ranking high on her list. However, at the top was watching her grandchildren and the children from her day care play sports. She truly was their biggest fan. Karen also enjoyed ceramics and her favorite holiday was Christmas. She would spend days decorating and would receive requests from others to tour her home.
Karen was deeply loved by her family and friends and will be greatly missed.
She is survived by her son, Todd Pesio; daughter Deanna (John) Holt; grandchildren Cody (Danica) Pesio, Eli (Bree) Pesio, Chatney (Keith) Youngblood, Makenzie (Brett) Pillar and Whitness (Dustan) Sullivan; great-grandchildren Rylan, Adam, Ayla, Emory, Silas and two more on the way; siblings Rube Junes, Darrel Junes, Stella (Dick) Funke, Darlene Norden, Nora (Bill) Longhorn and Thelma Ward; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her son, Bryan; daughter Tina; siblings Jeannie Howard, Ruben Junes, Harvey Junes, Archie Junes and Don Junes; and her parents.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.