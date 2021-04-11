Karen Arlene (Slocum) Wilson

Karen Wilson passed away Thursday, April 8, 2021, in Coeur d’Alene, from complications of dementia.
Karen was born to Orrin and Katherine Slocum on March 4, 1942, in Lewiston. She attended schools in Clarkston, graduating from Clarkston High School in 1960. She went on to attend business school in Spokane before working at Potlatch Corp. as an administrative assistant for several years.
Karen married Milt Wilson, of Pierce, in 1979. Together they enjoyed many motorhome trips, always with the dogs. After Milt’s retirement, they divided their time between Pierce in the summer and Yuma, Ariz., in the winter.
Karen loved doing anything outdoors, but especially picking huckleberries. In her later years, she spent time knitting, dogsitting and riding her bicycle.
Karen will be greatly missed by her family and countless friends who enjoyed her smile and sweet, gentle ways.
Karen is survived by her sister and brother-in-law, Donna and Rod Scott, of Hayden, and two cousins.
Karen requested no memorial service and that her ashes be spread on her favorite mountain.