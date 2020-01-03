Karen Ann Forsman Uhlorn passed away Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020, after a long struggle with Alzheimer’s, at Edgewood Spring Creek in Boise, under the loving care of the nursing staff. She was 76 years old.
Karen was born Feb. 9, 1943, to Frank and Gertrude (Sprute) Forsman. Karen was raised alongside her brother and two sisters on a farm north of Ferdinand. She attended school at St. Maurus and graduated from St. Gertrude’s Academy in 1961.
During her final year of high school, Karen fell in love with Maurus Uhlorn, who had just returned home from the service. They were soon married June 17, 1961, in Ferdinand. The newlyweds moved in with Maurus’ parents on their family farm. Karen didn’t mind living with her in-laws and contributing to the meals by making dessert. They later took over the family farm, where they raised eight children.
When the house was overflowing with kids, Karen was a full-time homemaker. She was extremely organized and had designated days of the week for shopping, gardening, baking, canning and cleaning. Her house was beautiful, both inside and out. She especially enjoyed baking breads and rolls and tending to her flower gardens. As the rooms started to empty, Karen decided to work outside of the home. First, as a cook and housekeeper at the Monastery of St. Gertrude, then as a cook at Prairie High School. Karen cherished her time at PHS and was energized by the students. While most people say that the teenage years are the hardest time to parent, she always said she felt those years were her favorite because she watched her children become their own people. After 13 years of cooking, she retired in 2008 when her Alzheimer’s symptoms prevented her from continuing.
Karen was an involved member of Assumption Parish in Ferdinand, where she was a eucharistic minister, as well as a member of the choir, Christian Mothers and Lazarus committees. She also was involved in the Cottonwood Community Choir and the Jaycees for several years. Karen was a 4-H leader of the Cottonwood Camas Livestock Club for five years. Out of all of her commitments, she enjoyed 4-H and Lazarus the most, as she felt she had a purpose connecting with both the youth and the elderly.
After Maurus and Karen were both retired, they started selling Maurus’ horseshoe art at craft shows in Idaho, Montana, Oregon, Utah and Nevada. These outings were a favorite pastime for Maurus and Karen, as they befriended many vendors and were able to travel the Northwest together.
Although Karen’s later years were spent dealing with the progression of Alzheimer’s, her family, friends and caretakers knew they could always count on her quick, witty comments to bring laughter to their visits, and those moments will be truly missed by all.
Karen was preceded in death by her loving husband, Maurus; parents Frank and Gertrude; and sister Jeanne Holthaus. Karen is survived by her sons, Phil (Sharie), of Lewiston, Rob (Michelle), of Chandler, Ariz., and Alan (Sophie), of Meridian, Idaho; and her daughters, Marilyn (Mike) Lerandeau, of Cottonwood, Sherry (Tom) Gehring, of Keuterville, Arlene (Burnell) Wimer, of Boise, Julie (Mike) Pantenburg, of Meridian, and Tonya (Vic) Fernandez, of Nampa. She also leaves behind 17 grandchildren, Jacob Holthaus, Eric Lerandeau, Bridget Cuddihy, Neil Wimer, Jeff Uhlorn, Emily Cash, Amber Nuxoll, Josh Uhlorn, Brooke Davidson, Reece Uhlorn, Garett Uhlorn, Kendra Pantenburg, Kolby Pantenburg, Ashley Uhlorn, Claire Wimer, Samantha Uhlorn and Elizabeth Uhlorn; and 14 great-grandchildren, which were her pride and joy. She is also survived by her brother, Darrel Forsman (Donna), of Grangeville; and her sister, Sister Corinne Forsman, O.S.B., of Cottonwood; and her brother-in-law, Ted Holthaus, of Lewiston.
A viewing will be held from 2:30-4 p.m. Saturday at Accent Funeral Home, 1303 N. Main St., Meridian. A rosary will be recited at noon Monday, followed by Mass at 12:30 p.m. at Assumption Parish in Ferdinand. Burial will take place at the Ferdinand Cemetery. A light dinner and dessert will follow the burial.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Accent Funeral Home. Remembrances may be left for the family at www.AccentFuneral.com.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Prairie High School Kitchen Fund.