Kammie Sue Hibbs, of Lewiston, was the second daughter born to Glen and Gail (Borders) Hibbs on May 7, 1965, in Orofino. She left Earth to be with her mother on Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021.
She attended school in Weippe and graduated from Timberline High School in 1983. Kammie went into the Job Corps, in Sedro-Woolley, Wash., directly after high school and later became a screen printer and remained in the Seattle area for many years before returning to the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley performing various jobs through the remainder of her life.
Kammie is survived by her father, Glen Hibbs; sisters Peggy Hibbs, Marlene Nesheim and Fay (Steve) Leto; nieces Amanda (David), Chelsey (Floyd), Brandi (Jeff) and Kaylee; and many cousins, aunts, uncles, great-nieces and great-nephews.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Gail Hibbs; nephew David Hibbs; and niece Amber (Wiswell) Thomas.
Kammie had many friends and among her nearest and dearest were Lousia (Sharp) Wolhaupter, Suzie Hyde, Heidi Reed and Johnny Lane.
Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of the cremation and a service will be announced by the family at a later date.