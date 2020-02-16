After a courageous and stubborn fight against cancer, heaven received another angel. Kaitlyn Victoria Galles passed away Feb. 12, 2020, with her family by her side. She was 32 years old.
While far too young to leave us, Kaitlyn left a legacy. She was born to Bruce and Kelli (née Schmidt) Galles on Jan. 11, 1988. She grew up in Milwaukie, Ore., before moving to Vancouver, Wash., to attend school until the eighth grade. She then moved to live with her dad, Bruce Galles, in Clarkston. Kaitlyn attended Clarkston High School. She earned her certified nursing assistant certificate and worked at LifeCare. Becoming a CNA was truly Kaitlyn’s life calling because she genuinely loved, cared for and enjoyed her patients.
Kaitlyn’s greatest joy was her daughter, Adrianna Ann. She loved being a mom. She supported her daughter in her pursuit of dance and art, and made sure Adrianna had all she needed.
Kaitlyn is survived by her mother, Kelli Galles; father Bruce Galles; daughter Adrianna Ann; Adrianna’s father, Ray Parmer; maternal grandparents, aunts, uncles, and numerous nieces and nephews. Kaitlyn was preceded in death by her grandfather, Richard Galles; grandmother Vikky Galles; and uncle Mitch Galles.
The family would like to thank the staff at Royal Plaza, especially Beth, who supervised Kaitlyn’s care and needs. Also to the dedicated doctors and staff at St. Joseph Cancer Center, who cared for Kaitlyn throughout her illness.
In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations to be made to the Cancer Foundation. A memorial service will be held in March, with more specific details to follow.