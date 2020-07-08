Junior H. Striebeck, 93 years young, passed from this life to be with his beloved wife, Donna, Sunday, July 5, 2020.
Dad was born July 29, 1926, in Albany, Ore., to Lula and Herman Striebeck. He resided more than 50 years in the Craigmont/Winchester area and loved the small-town life.
Anybody who knew Dad has a story of his unique personality and humor. In remembrance of him, we would like you to reflect on one of your experiences, then smile and share.
Dad enjoyed his morning coffee crowd. He would always leave with a smile if he didn’t have to pay the toll, but always had cash if needed. He also liked attending church Sunday morning 30 minutes early so he could greet everyone at the door, then serenade them from the back pew where he got his best rest of the morning.
In his younger years, Dad enjoyed the outdoors, especially fishing and hunting. He often told stories and talked fondly of his fun-filled adventures and who he was with.
He is survived by his son, Erle Striebeck (Windy), of Craigmont; daughter Tracy Boltz (Gary), of Juliaetta; son Tony Striebeck (Sheila), of Craigmont; and faithful partner and this man’s best friend, Butch “Butchy.” He also leaves behind 10 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.
At dad’s request, a graveside-only service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Monday, July 13, at the Craigmont Cemetery, with a covered-dish luncheon immediately following at the American Legion Hall.
The family suggests any memorials may be given to the Lewis Clark Animal Shelter in Lewiston.