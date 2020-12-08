June Harriet Santos passed away in the early morning Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, at the age of 94 at Lewiston Transitional Care of Cascadia in Lewiston.
She was born to Harlan and Mildred Webster, of Chardon, Ohio, March 9, 1926.
She was the last surviving sibling of 13 children. She was born a twin shortly after her brother. She weighed less than 2 pounds. She proved to be a survivor her whole life. She was strong in her faith and the love for her family. June was a fiercely independent woman ... with a great sense of humor.
In 1951, she and her family moved to California. June worked hard to raise her five children, and helped raise and guide her grandchildren to become good human beings.
During her life, she worked as a nurses aide at Whittier Hospital in California for more than 10 years. She quickly became every nurse and patient’s favorite on her floor. June also worked five years for Cal Poly Pomona University in California.
In 2007, her family made another move to Kendrick for a slower, more peaceful living. She loved setting on her porch and waved to the farmers going by.
She is survived by her daughter, Robin Gilmore, of Lewiston, and son Victor Gwinn and his wife, Patricia, of Walnut, Calif. In her life, she has suffered the loss of three of her five children: Charles Gwinn, at 18 months old, Colleen Loya, at 62 years old, and just recently Randy Gilmore, at 57 years old.
She was blessed with eight grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren and 17 great-great-grandchildren.
Patricia stated that she was lucky to have had such a wonderful mother-in-law for so many years. Our friends wanted to be around her as much as we did.
She will be greatly missed.
The family will have a celebration of life in the warmth of spring 2021.