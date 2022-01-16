June M. Floch, a lifelong Asotin and Clarkston resident, died Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, at the age of 99.
June was born May 13, 1922, to Herbert and Francis Bucholz. June and her sister, Shirley, were raised in Asotin and June graduated from Asotin High School in 1940.
It was on a corner in Asotin where she met the love of her life, Harold Floch. Harold and June were married Sept. 16, 1945, and lived on Montgomery Ridge in Anatone, where they farmed and ranched and raised their two children, Doug and Barbara. They were a formidable partnership on the ranch, with June ensuring the ranch crew was fed a hot meal after their hard work. Harold and June were active in the community, especially the Asotin County Fair, where they enjoyed participating in the annual activities. In her youth, June was a princess in the first fair and was named queen a year later. Harold and June were members of the Lewiston Elk Lodge and Asotin County Cattlemen’s Association. They retired from the ranch in 1979 and moved to Clarkston. Harold and June enjoyed traveling in their RV as members of the Jawbone Good Sam’s Club and an occasional trail ride on horses. They enjoyed 54 years of marriage.
After Harold passed away in 1999, June continued to fulfill her life with the community, her friends and her expanding family. She was ready to lend a hand wherever needed, including taking friends to senior dinners. She often joined community activities — her favorite being the Asotin County Fair and parade. G June, as she was fondly known, was ready to jump in the passenger seat for the next adventure, wherever that took her. She was always ready to go, with her hair and makeup perfectly done, waiting to make a new memory. June loved a big family gathering and would instigate a game of pool or a good laugh, reminiscing about the good old days. She enjoyed swapping stories over the occasional piña colada, and her chuckle usually ended with a smile and her favorite line — “Oh prunes!”
June is survived by her son Doug (Pam) Floch, of Walla Walla, and daughter Barbara (Phil) Henderson, of Colfax; grandchildren Daryl (Shelly) Floch, Darci Floch, Destry (Jodi) Henderson, and Chappell (Cory) Smith; seven great-grandchildren; countless cousins; and community members she considered family. She was a matriarch of her family and is loved and missed by all.
A celebration of June’s life will be held at a later date and will involve her community. June’s family suggests donations be sent to the Asotin County Historical Society or the Asotin County Fairgrounds, c/o Merchant Funeral Home, 1000 Seventh St., Clarkston.