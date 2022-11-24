Julius Edward Beyer, commonly known as Ed, and longtime Lapwai resident, suddenly left this world because of recent heart complications on Monday, Nov. 14, 2022. Ed was the fifth child born to Julius Beyer Sr. and Rebecca Beyer (Dodge) on Aug. 7, 1976.

Ed grew up in Deary, loving country music, hunting and competing in the rodeo circuit as a bull rider. Several years later, Ed met the love of his life, Modesta McConville, and they married in 1994.