Julius Edward Beyer, commonly known as Ed, and longtime Lapwai resident, suddenly left this world because of recent heart complications on Monday, Nov. 14, 2022. Ed was the fifth child born to Julius Beyer Sr. and Rebecca Beyer (Dodge) on Aug. 7, 1976.
Ed grew up in Deary, loving country music, hunting and competing in the rodeo circuit as a bull rider. Several years later, Ed met the love of his life, Modesta McConville, and they married in 1994.
Always helping others in need was a belief Ed lived out daily, especially in mechanics. He enjoyed cooking for his family, and was a certified manufactured home installer.
In 1999, first-born Julius Syrveneas Beyer III, was born, followed by Rebecca Darlene in 2001, and Cory Davis in 2003.
Ed is survived by his children, Rebecca’s significant other, Ryan Jared, and upcoming grandson Raymond Edward Jared. He leaves behind numerous siblings: Sandy, Eddi, Cindy, Nancy, Sam, Julie, Patty, Candy, April and Becky. His close friend, Don Martin, will forever miss his “Little Ed.”
Ed was preceded in death by his parents and younger brother, Dustin.
Ed made friends easily, had an amazing memory, and everyone loved him.
“For the son of man has come to save that which was lost.” — Matthew 18
Burial will take place at 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26, the Pine Crest Cemetery in Deary. A covered-dish dinner will follow at the Deary Community Center. All are welcome.