Julie Mae Kimbley

Sept. 19, 1954 — Aug. 23, 2019
It’s not easy to let go of a mother and friend, especially one as lovely and wonderful as Julie Kimbley. It is with sadness we announce that Julie passed away Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, at her home in Lewiston. She was 64.
Julie’s memory is held close by her son, Shawn Kimbley; daughter-in-law Autumn Kimbley; brother Bill Devlin, and his wife, Donna Devlin. Close friends Pam Trees and Terri Brockman, and many others within her hometown community of Lewiston, share their sadness at her passing.
Julie had a long career in Lewiston’s real estate community and worked for several local real estate offices in administration management. A trusted adviser, she was counted upon to keep the numbers straight, the files organized and the general office chaos under control. Her talent for typing appraisals (not an easy task as many of us know) was legendary. For the last several years, she served as the associate executive for the Lewis Clark Association of Realtors.
At the end of a long day, when many of us were tired from the heaviness of our lives, we remember sitting down with Julie for a long and relaxing chat. Her compassionate smile and warm chuckle was the soothing calm we needed. She listened, and by listening, helped dissolve the anxiety we arrived with so we could dissolve into laughter.
The bright, glowing light in her life was her son, Shawn, who she loved more than anyone in this world. The pride and love she felt for Shawn was a force that was so strong you could almost touch it. That last hug with his mom is one that he will remember forever.
Julie will be laid to rest at Normal Hill Cemetery with her father, Floyd Arnold Devlin, and her mother, Norma Leone Devlin. We know she is at peace in the close comfort of her mom and dad and is perhaps gently chuckling, even now.
We love you, Mom. Good night, gentle soul.
Her family wishes to thank many members of the community for their condolences and support. Please join us for a festive memorial to celebrate Julie’s life at 4 p.m. Sept. 7 at Brava’s Restaurant, 504 Main St., Suite 210, in downtown Lewiston. Let’s raise our glasses and toast the life of an amazing woman.
In honor of Julie, and her love for her grandpuppy and her cats, please consider a donation to Lewis Clark Animal Shelter: giving@lcshelter.org; lcshelter.org/donate/; (208) 746-1623.