Julie Irene Renne’

Julie I. Renne’, 57, a lifetime resident of Kooskia, passed away Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston.
Julie was born May 27, 1963, to Harrold and Irene (Massey) Smith, in Grangeville.
Following her attendance at Clearwater Valley High School, Julie worked as a cook and waitress for Rivers Café. Julie worked at the café for 33 years. She was known as a great cook and had a strong work ethic.
During that time, Julie met Dennis Renne’, who she later married. They celebrated 38 years of marriage in April. Julie later went to work with her husband in their meat shop, D & J Meats. The guys enjoyed teasing and giving her a hard time. She had a spunk in her personality and would always give it right back. Her meat recipes were some of the best in the country.
She was a simple woman with a gentle and generous heart. She always wore a smile — especially for her children and grandchildren, whom she loved unconditionally. She always enjoyed having the house full of neighborhood kids.
Julie was predeceased by her father, Harrold Smith. She is survived by her husband, Dennis Renne’; her children, Jamie Smith and Wesley Renne’; her stepchildren, Shane Renne’, Angie Renne’ and Lacey Thornton; her grandchildren, Tanner Smith, Bailey Turner, Rielee Renne’, Brayden Renne’, Landen Renne’ and seven step-grandchildren; her brothers, Lonnie Smith and Dean Smith; her sister, Cindy Manning; and many nieces and nephews.
A service of remembrance will be held 11 a.m. Saturday at Kooskia City Park. Following the service there will be a lunch served in the park. Family and friends are welcome to bring their favorite dish. Trenary Funeral Home has provided services for the family. Flower donations may be made to Kamiah Flower Shoppe.