Julie Frances Picard was born March 3, 1960, in Cottonwood to Eugene Picard Sr. and Theadora “Teddi” Allman Picard. She was the seventh born out of the nine Picard siblings. Julie may have been her name at birth, but her family lovingly called her “Punky.”
She attended the Culdesac and Highland schools while growing up. She entered Heaven’s Gates on Saturday, March 21, 2020.
Julie was an enrolled member of the Nez Perce Tribe, and a direct descendent of the Chief Whitebird Band, through her grandmother “Gramma Allman.” Her maternal grandparents were the Rev. Bill Allman Sr. and Marie (Arthur) Allman, and her paternal grandparents were Clarence Picard and Elizabeth (Reynolds) Picard.
Julie’s childhood days were spent at her grandparents’ church with her family. She spent a lot of time with her siblings playing “work up” (softball), red rover and hide and seek. She was never afraid to wrestle with the boys, regardless of the outcome. She was known to always be teasing and joking with everyone around her, a trait that stayed with her until her very last days.
One of Julie’s first forms of employment was being an Auntie. She spent time caring for and babysitting some of her first nieces and nephews. Julie did not have children of her own, but she will always be loved and cherished as “Auntie Punky” to her many nieces and nephews and even grand-nieces and grand-nephews.
A large part of Julie’s life was spent throughout the Pacific Northwest and Alaska where she worked in retail. She lived in a variety of places, including Seattle, where she met her husband, Javier Zuniga. They divorced some years down the road. She enjoyed her time living in The Dalles, Ore., and Pendleton, Ore. She spent her last years in Harrah, Wash., Lapwai and Lewiston with her loved ones.
Punky will always be remembered for her sense of humor; she had a way of arguing with her brothers that would make everyone laugh, including them. She had a good heart and was always willing to forgive. She never held any hate for anyone. She enjoyed listening to some good ol’ rock ’n’ roll, she loved the Nez Perce Hymns and she was a fan of the Seattle Seahawks.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Eugene Picard Sr. and Theadora Allman-Picard; grandparents the Rev. Bill Allman Sr., Marie (Arthur) Allman, Clarence Picard and Elizabeth (Reynolds) Picard; her sister, Elizabeth “Missy” Picard-Johnson; her brother, Andre’ L. Picard Sr.; her nephews, Tony Picard, Albert Johnson, Quanah Picard, Theo Picard, Skylin Picard and Albert Picard. We believe there was rejoicing in Heaven the day The Lord called her Home.
Julie is survived by her brothers, Eugene (Kay) Picard Jr., Brad Picard Sr., Bill (Lori F.) Picard and Daniel (Angie) Picard Sr.; her sisters, Marylu Mendenhall and Lori L. Picard; her many nieces and nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and those who knew and loved her.
The family would like to say Qeci yew yew (thank you) to the Prestige Care & Rehabilitation staff for their love and care for Punky. We are truly thankful.
A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday at the Spalding Cemetery in Spalding.