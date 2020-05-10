Juliann Parks, 76, passed away Monday, May 4, 2020, of dementia complications.
Julie was born April 13, 1944, to Marion and Ellen Rowden. She loved growing up on a small farm near Kendrick, riding horses, having a pet chicken, pet cow and other animals.
While attending Kendrick High School, she fell in love and married Ron Parks. Although they had no children, they had many nieces and nephews who they enjoyed camping, fishing and playing board games with.
Julie was a hard worker. She and Ron took on several ventures in business, including a pizza parlor, ceramic shop and a craft store, all in Craigmont — a town they truly loved.
After moving to Lewiston, Julie became a caregiver for her mother and others.
Julie was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Ron; and all of her pets.
Survivors include sisters Jeanette Allumbaugh, of Kirkland, and Fran (John) Hall, of Lewiston; brother Tom (Birdie) Rowden, of Kendrick; special friend Don Berry; and all her friends and neighbors.
There will be no service at this time.