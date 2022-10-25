Julia Rogers was born March 4, 1926, in Spokane, the daughter of Anna Sofie Sullivan and James Henry Sullivan. Julia’s life was eventful from at the age of 17, from singing at the Post Street Theatre to singing on the radio and on to singing to our soldiers at the USO. She also will be remembered for her amazing rendition of Ave Maria at high Mass at Christmas.

Julia met Elmer Rogers at a dance theater, where Elmer had to wait to finally be on her dance card for the last dance of the night. After that night, they danced into the future together. They were married Feb. 15, 1947. They built their home in Priest River, where they had four children, Theresa, Andy, Mary and Dan. They lived there until 1965, moved to Elk River and eventually moved to Deary in 1968 for 16 years, finally retiring in Yuma, Ariz., where they lived an amazingly fun, adventurous life until Elmer passed away in 1997. Julia moved to Moscow, where she lived in her home until moving to Good Samaritan Nursing Home in 2011.