Julia Maurene ‘Mo’ Burton

Julia Maurene “Mo” Burton, 76, of Clarkston, formerly of Myrtle, Idaho (along the Clearwater River), Bremerton, Wash., Indianapolis and Issaquah, Wash., passed away Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, from a combination of cancer and dialysis.

Maurene was born Dec. 2, 1945, in Bremerton to Eugene and Gayle Searle, while Eugene was working at the Naval Shipyard. The family moved to Lewiston in 1955, when Maurene’s father went to work for PFI. Maurene attended one year at Lewiston schools and then the family moved to a small farm beside the Clearwater River, near Myrtle. Maurene finished her schooling at Lapwai and graduated in 1963 as valedictorian of her small class, with a grade point average of 4.0. During her school years, she was a majorette for four years, student body treasurer and her senior year, she was FHA Idaho state president.