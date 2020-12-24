The Earth lost an angel with the passing of Julia Ann Caudillo. She died peacefully at her Moscow home Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020, surrounded by her family. She was 71.
Julie was born July 18, 1949, in North Platte, Neb., to Donald Vincent and Darlene V. (Farrell) McMurtry. She grew up and went to school there, graduating from high school in 1967.
While volunteering at the local senior center in 1974, she met Jess Caudillo in North Platte, Neb., while Jess was the parks and recreation director. Together they moved to Albuquerque, N.M., where they were married July 17, 1978. From there they took their family to Moscow, where Jess was a professor and Julie would eventually be a beloved hair stylist, graduating from Mr. Leon’s School of Hair Design in 1982. Julie would eventually open her own salon, Hair Etcetera/Studio 2000 with her sister Janet. She was a cosmetologist in Moscow for over 35 years.
Julie was an avid gardener, who loved nothing more than being in her backyard with friends and family. She was an exceptionally active member of St. Mary’s Church and St. Mary’s School, and her love for these two entities was immeasurable. Julie was active in the Elks Women’s Auxiliary and was also involved with St. Vincent de Paul charitable works. Regardless of where she was, her smile and friendly demeanor would make the place a little brighter.
Julie is survived by her husband, Jess, at their home; daughter Wendy (Dale) Amsbaugh in Moscow; and son, Ryan (Jenna) Caudillo in Boise; five grandchildren, Veronica and Liam Amsbaugh, and Alyssa, Owen and Jonathon Caudillo. She also leaves her sisters, Janie (Tim) Perkins in Green Valley, Ariz.; Joan (Mike) Lerch in North Platte, Neb.; and Janet (Bryce) Barbee in Potlatch; her brothers, Patrick McMurtry in Sun City, Ariz., and David McMurtry in Nebraska; as well as her father, Donald (Lucille) McMurtry in North Platte, Neb. She was preceded in death by her mother in 1971.
The family suggests that memorials be made to St. Mary’s School Foundation, P.O. Box 8485, Moscow, ID 83843.
A memorial Mass will be celebrated at St. Mary’s Catholic Church when circumstances allow. Julie will be laid to rest with her mother in North Platte.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Short’s Funeral Chapel, Moscow, and online condolences may be sent to www.shortsfuneralchapel.com.