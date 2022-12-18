Judy R. Karlberg, 80, passed away Nov. 12, 2022, at home in Lewiston from complications of dementia and cancer.
Judy was born Nov. 1, 1942, to Lester and Joye (Jones) Ward in Lewiston. Judy was their only child. She was the apple of everybody’s eye and as cute as button. The first few years of her life were spent in Lewiston, but after her parents divorced, Judy and her mom lived with her grandparents, Estyn and Adelia Jones at Montgomery Ridge, Wash. Joye and Judy then moved to Asotin where Judy attended grade school through fifth grade and one year in Spokane. The rest of Judy’s schooling was in Clarkston, where she graduated in 1961.
During her school years, Judy became friends with many who would become her lifelong friends (and co-conspirators — you know who you are). Judy was very active in vocal activities and drama. Judy studied voice with Mrs. Cornielson and at the University of Idaho. To her consternation, though they loved music, none of her children inherited her lovely singing ability.
In 1961, Judy met Ronald T. Karlberg, at a dance in Asotin. That night was the beginning of a love affair that has lasted 61 years. On Sept. 2, 1961, Ron and Judy were married in Clarkston. Judy and Ron had three children, Brent, Kalyn and Chanda. Judy created a home that was not only beautiful, but full of laughter and yes, tears, loud family dinners, big holiday entertaining … special moments that are now cherished memories. Judy was the heart of the family and she meant everything to her children. Ron and Judy traveled to see their children wherever they landed and took many trips with their children, including to Europe and Canada. Judy’s trip to Paris, with her mother, was one of her favorites, followed by Great Britain and Ireland.
In the early days of her marriage, Judy worked at various banks in the valley to put Ron through college. After taking time off to have children, Judy went back to work for the Nez Perce County Library as a library technician on their bookmobile. She traveled with the bookmobile to Weippe area and as far east as the Powell Ranger station. In 1976, Judy became a library technician at Parkway Elementary School in Clarkston. Judy was known to create a special kind of magic in her library during her read-alouds. She would remain there until she retired in 2004. Judy loved her colleagues at Parkway and the children gave her so much joy.
Judy was a lifetime member of the Beta Sigma Phi. Beta gave her many lifelong friends (The Dirty Dozen). Never shy about voicing her opinion or being involved in the community, Judy served on The Lewiston Tribune Advisory Council, the Parks and Recreation Commission, and the Lewis-Clark Federal Credit Union Board. Judy enjoyed reading, entertaining, gardening and traveling. But most of all, Judy loved her family — immediate and her aunts and uncle, her great aunts and uncles, grandparents, and all her cousins.
Judy is survived by her husband, Ron; her daughters, Kalyn and Chanda Karlberg; her grandchildren, BreaAnna and Malcolm Karlberg, and their mother; daughters-in-law, Lisa Karlberg and Illona Clark. Judy was preceded in death by her son, Brent Karlberg; her foster son, Tom Clark; her mom, Joye Lynn; her stepfather, Art Lynn; and her father, Lester Ward.
Judy hopes to be remembered for her humor, laughter and the love she had for her husband, children, family and her friends, old and new.
A celebration of life, or as Judy called it — a party, is planned for the spring of 2023. The date and details will be posted in the Tribune and Judy’s social media. In lieu of flowers, Judy would have loved donations to Lewis Clark Animal Shelter or Helping Hands Rescue.