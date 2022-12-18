Judy R. Karlberg, 80, passed away Nov. 12, 2022, at home in Lewiston from complications of dementia and cancer.

Judy was born Nov. 1, 1942, to Lester and Joye (Jones) Ward in Lewiston. Judy was their only child. She was the apple of everybody’s eye and as cute as button. The first few years of her life were spent in Lewiston, but after her parents divorced, Judy and her mom lived with her grandparents, Estyn and Adelia Jones at Montgomery Ridge, Wash. Joye and Judy then moved to Asotin where Judy attended grade school through fifth grade and one year in Spokane. The rest of Judy’s schooling was in Clarkston, where she graduated in 1961.