Judy Mae (Miller) Gordon, born Nov. 3, 1964, was called by the Lord on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020.
She is survived by her wonderful husband of almost 22 years, Robert Gordon, who spent the last 10 years caring for her. She is also survived by her mother, Barbara (Durant) Miller, and her father, Wendell Miller, of Kamiah. Judy is the youngest of eight children raised together; four sisters, Pamela (Bob) Rasner, of Everett, Wash., Clara (Barry) Solada, of Port Orchard, Wash., Sharyl Miller, of Arlington, Wash., and Tina Miller, of Everett; and three brothers, Nick (Margaret) and Harley (Mary Jo), of Lewiston, and Frank (Lori) Miller, of Dayton. She has 16 nieces and nephews.
Judy was our self-appointed chaperone, keeper of many secrets (or not) and minion of our unscrupulous deeds while growing up. She was a big lion in a little lion’s body. She belonged to the Tammany View Baptist Church, where she has been a longtime member.
While she will be dearly missed by her loving family and friends, we know she is in the loving arms of Jesus and her grandmas and grandpas, skipping and dancing with her healthy legs.