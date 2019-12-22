Judy Lynne Johnson was born March 11, 1963, to Clara and Marvin Bailey, in Sandpoint, Idaho, and died Monday, Dec. 16, 2019, in Lewiston, after a long battle with cancer.
At birth, she joined big brother Glenn and big sister Carla. Then soon after Judy, little sister Diane and twin brothers Jim and Jay were born. In 1972, Judy and her family moved to Kendrick, where they decided to stay. While attending school in Kendrick, she met best friend Leneé, who became more like a sister. In 1981, Judy graduated with honors as a Kendrick Tiger and briefly moved to Coos Bay, Ore., with first husband Leonard.
She moved to Lewiston with Leonard and their two new daughters, Krista Reneé and Kami Lynne, in the mid-1980s. In 1990, she decided to go back to school at Lewis-Clark State College, even though her marriage to Leonard was coming to an end and a new baby son, Luke Ethan, was born. She graduated in 1992 and got a job with Regence BlueShield. While working at Regence, she gained the love of her life, her new husband, Jerry, and a stepdaughter, Casey, when they wed Dec. 12, 1992.
After being diagnosed with cancer, Judy fought for many years, with husband Jerry by her side, but Judy’s health continued to decline to the point of needing nursing home care. Judy never lost her sweet, beautiful demeanor, though, calling out “Hey Sweets” to anyone who said hello.
Judy enjoyed anything outdoors or crafty in her healthy years and loved word and jigsaw puzzles in recent years, as well as visits with her granddaughters, Skylar, Sierra and Shelby.
Judy was preceded in death by her mother, Clara Bailey.
A service for Judy will take place at 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 27, at River City Church, 2102 Eighth St., Lewiston. A covered-dish meal will follow.
The family would like to thank Life Care Center for the quality care to Judy throughout the last 10 months. Also thank you to all who have cared for her along the way. She loved you and would want you to know that.