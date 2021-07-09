Judy LaVerne Stockdale Bothum entered this world June 16, 1941, in Enterprise, Ore.
The eldest child of Ina and Gayle Stockdale, Judy was born with a loving heart and an indomitable spirit. Intelligent, adventurous and braver than most, she faced life’s challenges head on, no matter how difficult.
Judy spent her early childhood years with her parents and younger siblings on the family ranch north of Enterprise, Ore. It was here that her love of livestock and ranching were formed. She became an accomplished horsewoman at a young age and competed in junior rodeos and horse shows across the Pacific Northwest. She won countless awards and all-around titles on her horse, Ole Blackie. A stunning duo to watch, he carried her in many events, but they really excelled in reining and cutting. Judy was also highly active in 4-H and FFA, showing cattle, pigs and sheep.
The family moved into town in 1953, and Judy attended Enterprise grade school, then high school. It was an idyllic childhood living and expanding in what is now known as the Historic OK Theatre built in 1919.
She participated in many activities including serving on the cheerleading squad her sophomore and junior years. In 1958, Gayle and Ina decided to relocate to Clarkston, which offered more opportunities to pursue their dream of owning their own horse training facility. While it was a difficult move for Judy, she chose to go with her family rather than stay in Enterprise with her grandparents to finish high school. That summer, she was honored to serve as princess on the Chief Joseph Days Rodeo court, riding her favorite mount, Ole Blackie!
In 1959, the tall, willowy beauty graduated from high school and moved to Colorado to embark on a modeling career for Panhandle Slim Western Wear. Eventually, longing for family, friends and her life with horses, she was called back to Clarkston. She went on to work as a secretary at Potlatch Forests paper mill and returned to rodeo and horse shows. This proved to be a fortuitous decision on her part, as she met her future husband, J. Shirly Bothum, at the Lewiston Roundup Grounds.
Shirly and Judy were married Nov. 4, 1961. Theirs was a love for ages. They started life together on a series of small ranches they purchased and built up, eventually buying 11,000 acres at the bottom of Shumaker Grade east of Anatone on the banks of the Grande Ronde River. It was a steep, remote location, with an old sheep camp cabin and barn. Lacking modern amenities but with sheer grit, determination and tremendous work ethic, the young couple transformed the shack into a home and the ranch into a thriving cattle operation. Their eldest daughter, Sheila Bothum Klausen, was born November 1964. It was a harrowing trip out of the canyon during winter weather to make it to the hospital in time for the birth of their first child. It was soon after the young Bothum family moved back to Clarkston.
Jill Bothum Hansen arrived in August 1967 and Katy Jane Bothum Seaton completed their family in November 1975.
J. Shirly Bothum became a renowned Western and wildlife sculptor whose career gained accolades and awards across the nation. Judy, as his business partner, with her brilliant smile and humble attitude charmed people from all walks of life. She never knew a stranger and could hold her own with everyone, from the Hollywood Hills to the Rolling Hills. Judy’s accomplishments weren’t limited to just cows and horses though. In her lifetime, she grew her own food for her family, refinished furniture and braided macrame. She sewed clothes, made dolls for play and quilts for comfort. She invented “carpet tiles” and quilted a living room rug and knitted cowichan sweaters. She knew how to have fun and she knew how to create fun; she was simply quite talented.
In January 2002, her inner strength was severely tested with the sudden passing of her beloved husband, who suffered a massive heart attack. Despite her grief, Judy was determined to continue. Her roots in Wallowa County had drawn Judy and Shirly back to Joseph, Ore., several years earlier. The small town was becoming a mecca for artists and bronze foundries. They built a home and a studio on the banks of the Wallowa River, framed by stunning views of majestic mountains. After his passing, Judy converted the art studio to guest lodging and basically beta tested Airbnb. Thus, the Cowboy Riverfront Retreat became a reality. A natural-born hostess, the business thrived with her innate ability to draw people to her and the unique charm she infused in the décor. She created a magical place to rejuvenate one’s soul and energy. She expanded with two more properties as a “Super Host” with the “The Bunk House” and “Judy’s Cow Camp.”
After a valiant three-week battle with COVID-19, Judy’s earthly journey ended Tuesday, May 11, 2021, when God called her home. We are all comforted by the knowledge that Judy’s deep abiding faith in our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ sustained her throughout this life’s many challenges.
Let us remember all that she was ... a devoted wife, a loving mother, a daughter, a sister, a friend and a civic leader. Highlights of her activism include: president of P.E.O., The Elks Lodge, March of Dimes, a 30 Year 4-H leader, Wallowa County 2010 Employee of the Year, Chief Joseph Days Volunteer of the Year and, later, in 2015, grand marshal, Honorary FFA Degree and so much more. She was talented in a multitude of ways and served her communities with a giving heart.
If you would like to donate in honor of Judy, please direct them toward the following: The Wallowa Lake Lodge, Wallowa County Memorial Hospital, Wallowa County Museum or purchase an animal at the Wallowa County Fair Livestock Sale. Follow the continuing adventure as Judy’s family hosts wonderful guests in the most beautiful place in the world. It will take all three girls to do half as good of a job as that one woman. That’s a true story.
This is NOT goodbye, dearest Judy, for we will one day join you when God calls us home.
Judy was preceded in death by her husband, J. Shirly Bothum; her parents, Gayle and Ina Stockdale; and her younger brother, Clell. She is survived by her daughters and their families: Michael and Sheila Klausen and their children, Grant and Courtney; Jill Hansen, Chase and Maddy Hansen and Clayton and Rylee Hansen; Nicholas and Katy Jane Seaton and their children, Tucker and McClain.
A celebration of life will be held at The O.K. Theater in Enterprise, Ore., at 11 a.m. Aug. 21. Details to follow on her Memorial Page at Merchant Funeral Home and on her personal Facebook page.