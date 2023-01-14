Judy Eisman

Judy “Jud” Eisman was welcomed home on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, at the age of 70, by her Heavenly Father.

We celebrate the end of her pain and suffering and fulfillment of her goal in life: to be able to finally see the Lord and Savior whom she most faithfully served. While this is a time of celebration for a life dedicated to Him, we mourn the loss of our mother, grandmother, sister and friend.