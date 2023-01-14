Judy Eisman

Judy “Jud” Eisman was welcomed home on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, at the age of 70, by her Heavenly Father.
We celebrate the end of her pain and suffering and fulfillment of her goal in life: to be able to finally see the Lord and Savior whom she most faithfully served. While this is a time of celebration for a life dedicated to Him, we mourn the loss of our mother, grandmother, sister and friend.
Judy lived her life for Jesus and dedicated her energy to sharing the Good News with anyone she met. She had a giving heart toward everyone, with a special focus for children. She ran an in-home childcare business for more than 20 years. She adored her children and grandchildren. She always returned an “I love you” with “I love you more because I’m bigger.” She loved a good game of Pachisi using the “Eisman Rules” and made sure her grandchildren knew and played by those rules also. She enjoyed building a home that her family would enjoy for generations. She had a special love for each individual tree that was planted on the property, many in honor of a family member. She had a desire to live a healthy and natural life but on occasion, peanut butter got the best of her. Her friends and family will always treasure the cross-stich and quilts that she lovingly made and gifted over the years.
Judy is survived by her children, Robin Eisman and Kelly Leff; son-in-law Aaron Leff; grandchildren Caleb, Hannah, Macy and Korina; siblings Michael, Cathy and Karen Young. She was preceded in death by her husband and soul mate, William Eisman.
Judy’s burial took place on the family property on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, where she was laid to rest next to her beloved husband.
John 11:25-26 — “Jesus told her, ‘I am the resurrection and the life. Anyone who believes in me will live, even after dying. Everyone who lives in me and believes in me will never die.’”
In lieu of flowers, her family would prefer a donation made to Christian Healthcare Ministries, 127 Hazelwood Ave., Barberton, OH 44203-1316.