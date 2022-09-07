Judy Ann Feebeck, 79, of Lewiston, died Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, at Lewiston Transitional Care, because of complications of dementia. She was born July 15, 1943, in San Diego, to Robert and Betty Anne Franklin.
Judy moved to Spokane, where she graduated from Mead High School, and her father was site chief for different locations around Spokane. Later, she moved to Altus, Okla., and worked at the Altus Air Force Base. She then returned to San Diego and worked for Pacific Telephone as an operator.
Judy married Andy Feebeck on Sept. 18, 1965. They lived in Chula Vista, Calif.; Lemon Grove, Calif.; and Mira Mesa, Calif. In 1976, they moved to Spokane and then to Lewiston in 1987, where they stayed until 1996. In 1996, they moved to Anchorage, Alaska, and in 2001, they moved to Atlanta. Finally, in 2017, they returned to Lewiston, where they stayed.
Judy was a member of the Christ Lutheran Church in Pacific Beach, Calif. Throughout her life, she also attended St. Luke Lutheran Church in Spokane and Grace Lutheran Church in Lewiston.
Judy was preceded in death by her grandparents, William and Alice Harkless; father Robert Franklin; mother Betty Jane Franklin; brother Robert “Bobby” Franklin; and sister Barbara Franklin. She is survived by her husband, Andy Feebeck, of Lewiston; sister Sandra Franklin, of San Diego; son Robert Feebeck, of Lewiston; daughter Alisha Feebeck, of Lewiston; and grandson Owen Feebek-Hawley, of Lewiston.
A funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 7, at Mountain View Funeral Home. The Rev. Peggy L. Harvey-Marose will officiate.