Judy Ann Feebeck, 79, of Lewiston, died Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, at Lewiston Transitional Care, because of complications of dementia. She was born July 15, 1943, in San Diego, to Robert and Betty Anne Franklin.

Judy moved to Spokane, where she graduated from Mead High School, and her father was site chief for different locations around Spokane. Later, she moved to Altus, Okla., and worked at the Altus Air Force Base. She then returned to San Diego and worked for Pacific Telephone as an operator.