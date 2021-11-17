Judith Marie Druffel

Judy Druffel, 74, of Colton, passed away Friday, Nov. 12, 2021, at Gritman Medical Center following a brief illness. She passed as she lived — surrounded by family.
She was born March 31, 1947, to Mathew and Mary Krick Kasper and was raised on the family’s farm south of Genesee and their home in town, and greatly enjoyed being the youngest of six.
She graduated from Genesee High School in 1965 and attended Lewis Clark Normal (LCSC) until 1966. She married Ronald Druffel, of Colton, that year and the couple made their home in the “smallest house in town.” In 1968, the couple moved to Ron’s birthplace farm and she remained there for the rest of her life. They raised their four children there.
She loved her roses and her gardens and particularly loved directing their care at the hands of her children and grandchildren in her later years as her mobility decreased. Judy also loved traveling to be with her family. She collected and received fridge magnets from around the world to display on her fridge. She had also been an avid craftswoman and her home is filled, particularly the annual Christmas tree, with her creations. Before beginning to work outside of the home, she also built a loyal following for cakes she created and decorated.
In 1984, after going to technical school, she joined White’s Drug in Pullman as a clerk. She loved going to town every day and visiting with her clientele and especially her annual buying trips to San Francisco. In 1989, she joined Pullman Disposal Service working as an office manager, remaining with the company until her death. Judy’s family is profoundly grateful to the company, and especially Bill and Devon Felstad, for their dedication, loyalty and never ending support of her.
Judy was a devoted Catholic and was a member of St. Gall Parish and the Catholic Daughters in Colton, however, she also loved going to Mass in Lewiston, Moscow and Pullman. She was an expert at finding the best priests and she had her favorites. Her children have many fond memories of finding a Mass while on family vacations all over the Pacific Northwest and even Canada.
Judy is survived by her daughters, Wendy Funke and husband Brian, of Moscow, and Mitzi Kies and husband Mike, of Elk Grove, Calif.; and her sons, Brad, of Colton, and Bill, of Fort Meade, Md. She is also survived by her brother Gene Kasper, of Clarkston, and sister JoAnn Woodland, of Moscow. She also leaves behind 11 beloved grandchildren, three darling great-grandchildren and practically innumerable nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her devoted husband, and her brothers Jerry, Don and Kenny.
A funeral Mass will be at 11 a.m. Friday at St. Gall’s in Colton. A rosary will be said beginning at 10 a.m. Inurnment will be immediately following at St. Gall Cemetery. Kimball Funeral Home of Pullman is in charge of arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks any remembrances be directed to the benefit of the St. Gall’s Endowment, Catholic Education in Colton, or the Colton Fire District. The family is particularly grateful for the professional and kind services provided to Judy by the Colton EMTs. The family wishes to extend special gratitude to the entire Phil Druffel Family, especially Ross, for their devoted care and support for all these years.
She will be dearly missed by all whom she ever touched with her kindness and generosity.