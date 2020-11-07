Judith M. Finch, 79, passed away Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, at Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center with her family by her side.
Judy was born June 24, 1941, at Lewiston and in 1959 graduated from Garfield High School.
Judy was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother and is survived by her husband, Benjamin Finch; son David Arrasmith and his wife, Elizabeth; and her two grandchildren, Katie and Ben Arrasmith. She loved nothing more than being a grandma.
Judy was a friend and mentor to many in her small town of Palouse and was known for her love of gardening. She created amazing gardens at her home in Palouse and hosted many weddings and enjoyed sharing her beautiful roses.
Judy was also very involved in her community. She spent many hours working in the rose garden downtown and the Tony Kettel Skate Garden.
Her tremendous generosity and kind heart will be forever missed by her family and friends.
At her request, there will be no formal services and memorials may be given to a local Palouse community charity of the donor’s choice.
Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is caring for the family. Online condolences may be left at www.kramercares.com.