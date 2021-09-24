Judith Linn Blake passed unexpectedly because of complications from COVID-19 on Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, at Spokane’s MultiCare Deaconess Hospital.
She is survived by her husband, Wilson Blake, and daughters Jodie Rape, Ann Wasserman, Kira Bird, Reyla Zumhofe, Tesa Gagliardi and Hilary Hamilton. She was preceded in death by her two sons, John Rape and Chris Blake. She was also the proud grandparent of 21 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
Judith Carte’ was born June 25, 1945, in Bremerton, Wash., and was married nearly 33 years to the love of her life, Wilson Blake. She was in the banking industry for most of her career and was a part-time antique enthusiast. Judi and Wilson loved vacationing in Mexico with their dear friends and spending time with their kids and grandkids. Judi was a self-taught gourmet cook well known for entertaining and her specialty dishes. Her phone rang every time one of her daughters hosted a dinner party to get advice on what to serve and ideas for appetizers.
A small celebration of life will be held with the immediate family in the spring.