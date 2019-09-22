Judith “Judy” E. Newman

Our beloved mother, Judith “Judy” Newman entered into rest on Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019.
Born Sept. 19, 1944, the daughter of Raymond and Olive (Jones) Yochum, Judy was raised on a large family farm outside of Lapwai with nine siblings. She graduated from Lapwai High School in 1962, was briefly employed with First Security Bank and was a devoted church member, where she met her future husband, Myron Newman. They were married June 12, 1965, and together raised five children in Spokane. Judy was both a homemaker and active member in her parish. She volunteered with the Catholic Daughters of America, the church choir and the prayer chain. She especially enjoyed gardening, cooking and spending time with her family. Judy shared 49 happy years of marriage with her husband until his death in 2014. Judy’s passing has left a hole in our lives and will be dearly missed. She is survived by her five children, six brothers, two sisters, eight grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
A vigil rosary service will be at 7 p.m. Friday, with viewing beginning at 6 p.m. at St. John Vianney Catholic Church, 503 N. Walnut, Spokane Valley, Wash. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Saturday, also at St. John Vianney. Interment will follow at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Spokane Valley. Online tribute at www.holycrossofspokane.org. Arrangements have been entrusted to Holy Cross Funeral and Cemetery Services of Spokane.