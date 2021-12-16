Judith Anne Trieb, 73, died Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, in her home in Clarkston of pulmonary fibrosis. She was born on Oct. 6, 1948, in Lewiston to her parents, Hansel and Betty (Wormell) Geck.
Judith attended Ramona High School in Riverside, Calif., and graduated in 1966. She went on to receive her cosmetology license at Riverside City College in 1967 and worked as a hair stylist from 1968-73. She worked from 1973-76 as a nurse aide at Orchard Care Center, and later moved on to a 35-year-long career with Omark-Blount-ATK until she retired from being a ballistic tech in 2012.
Judith was married to Steve Recio in 1972 with whom she had her two children and was divorced in 1981. A few years later, she was remarried to Ron Trieb in 1986 and was blessed with 25 years of marriage together before his death in 2011.
Judith had many hobbies including whitewater rafting, boating, fishing, old car restoration, reading, watching Netflix and gambling on slot machines. She enjoyed taking the old cars she fixed up on cruises.
Judith was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; her brother, Earl Geck; and her daughter-in-law, Jamie Recio.
Judith is survived by many family members including her son, Steven Recio, of LaGrande, Ore.; her daughter, Amy Recio, of Clarkston; her sisters, Marlene Whitten, of Paso Robles, Calif., Barbara Brock, of Lewiston, Anna Capes, of Rialto, Calif., Cecilia McGovern, of Alberta, Calgary, Canada; her brother, Philip Geck, of Perry, Ga.; and her grandchildren, Alex Johnson, of Priest River, Emily Johnson, of Coeur d’Alene, Michael Johnson, of Clarkston, Angela Knox, of Nezperce, Anthony Moses, of Kamiah, Josh Strohl, of Ammon, Nicketta Strohl, of Elgin, Ore., and Cheyanne Recio, of LaGrande. She is also survived by her 16 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.
Judith’s graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Dec. 30 at Mountain View Funeral Home, 3521 Seventh St., Lewiston.
