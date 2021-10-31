Judith Ann “Judy” Smith, 81, of Lewiston, died Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021, with family at her side at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center.
Judy was born Sept. 7, 1940, in Long Beach, Calif., to Commander James E. McCabe and Grace M. (Ridgeway) McCabe. She lived all around the country as a self-described “Navy Brat.” Judy graduated from high school at Idaho Falls. After her marriage to Dennis Smith Dec. 20, 1959, they moved to Lewiston for three years, then Silverton, Ore., for three years then back to Lewiston, where they purchased Orchards Pharmacy in 1968.
Judy was an accomplished miniaturist, starting her business “Judy’s Littles” in the mid-’70s and active in the “miniature world” until her retirement in 2005. She traveled most of the U.S., Europe and Australia with her miniature bunnies and mice. These tiny creatures grace many doll houses throughout the world.
Judy is survived by her husband, Dennis Smith of Lewiston; daughter Stephanie Hood (Lynn) of Elk City; grandsons Erik Hinds of Pullman and Keenan Fry of Clarkston; granddaughter Mallory Fry of Phoenix; great-grandson Tevyn Fry; and nephews Brad Geddes of Colorado and Bruce Geddes of North Carolina.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Laurie Salzwedel; father James McCabe; mother Gracie McCabe; and sister Barbara Geddes.
There will be a service for family and friends when we can be together.
