Judith Ann (Hendricks) Wayne, 87, of Clarkston, passed away peacefully Saturday, May 30, 2020, in Everett, Wash., with her daughter, Margaret Miller, and son-in-law, John Miller, by her side.
Judy and Dick Wayne (who passed in October 2017) were married in Craigmont in 1957. They moved to the valley and had their daughter, Margaret, in 1967. She was the joy of their lives.
Judy was very active in the community and taught at local elementary schools prior to becoming a speech and hearing pathologist in the Clarkston School District. She was very active in the Red Hat Society, the Clarkston Art Society and at one point rented space at the Dahmen Barn. Judy loved the valley and left many wonderful friends behind when she moved to Lake Stevens, Wash., in 2018 to be near her daughter and son-in-law.
Judy leaves behind her daughter and son-in-law; beloved granddog Earl; and many wonderful loving friends who she considered family. She will be dearly missed.
In these trying times, we are having to postpone a celebration of life. We will make an announcement when we are able to move forward with further arrangements. Judy would love nothing more than to have her friends eventually meet and greet and share their stories.