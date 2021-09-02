Judith Ann Halseth

Judith “Judie” Ann McGee Halseth stepped into the loving arms of her Heavenly Father on Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021. She is free at last of the pain and suffering she has endured for the last several years.
Judie was born June 1, 1944, in Moscow, to Kenneth and Bette McGee. She lived with her maternal grandparents, Amy and Mabel Hazeltine, in the Helmer area, attending Deary Elementary (with the exception of six years in the Spokane area). She graduated from Deary High School in 1962. She married Claude Halseth on Sept. 17, 1963, and they raised their family and resided in Helmer for the last 58-plus years.
Judie’s first and foremost love was family — she was a supportive wife, doting mother, an amazing grandmother and great-grandmother; and mother to many others. The door to the Halseth home was always open and, despite a tight budget and resources, there was always room at the table for more. She was the family historian, creating and sharing scrapbooks and family factoids. She also enjoyed playing her accordion and often jammed with family members and friends. Her many gifts, huge heart and sense of humor will be forever remembered.
Her hobbies included sewing, upholstering, crafting, typing and gardening. She loved working with the public, which included editor/publisher of the Talk of the Town (1976-95) and Whitepine Area Food Bank in Deary (1989-95), the Busy Corner, Moscow Title, Winfred Moorer (attorney), Cub Scouts leader, and Search and Rescue. She spent many years volunteering her time to sewing and upholstering for the Deary Community Center (free clothing and household goods center).
Survivors include her husband in Helmer; her children and grandchildren, Darlene R. Miller, of Pullman, and Jeremy Miller, of Moscow, and Jordyn Randall, of Denton, Texas; Tina M. Dillman and Jessica and Brandi Dillman, of Moscow; Carla J. Teichmer (Darin), Anthony and Katelyn, of Medical Lake, Wash., and Scottie Teichmer, of Lewiston; and Terry Halseth, of Helmer, and Bethany and Hunter Halseth, of Steptoe, Wash.; her great-grandchildren, Xavier Thornton, of Spokane; Octavia Randall, of Denton; Silas Teichmer, of Medical Lake; and Jacqueline Dillman, of Moscow; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; grandparents; her half-sister, Marjorie Eileen Wilson; her brother, Jerry Dean McGee; aunts Alta Hazeltine Rouch and Lillian Hazeltine Hodson; and her sister, Dixie Wilson Grenier, of Tacoma.
There will be a celebration of life and potluck for Judie from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 18 at the Deary Community Center. Please bring a dish to share along with some fun tales and memories of our Judie.