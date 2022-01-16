Judith A. Haney

Judith A. “Judy” Haney, 83, formerly of Winchester, died Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, at Palouse Hills Assisted Living and Memory Care in Moscow.
The daughter of George and Alice (Rutter) Rauch, she was born in Omer, Mich. on April 20, 1938. The family moved to Headquarters, Idaho, when her father took a job with Potlatch Forests, Inc. Judy was the oldest of five children, with Eric, Mary, Fred and George to follow. They lived in Headquarters until her father took an executive position at the Potlatch mill in Lewiston.
Judy graduated from Lewiston High School with the Class of 1955, at the young age of 17. She then moved to Moscow where she attended the University of Idaho as a member of the Alpha Phi sorority. While going to college, she met Chuck Haney from Winchester, and shortly after that was the end of her college career.
Judy worked in an attorney’s office in Lewiston until she and Chuck were married at Grace Lutheran Church in Lewiston on April 23, 1960. After their wedding, they moved to Craigmont.
Judy was a homemaker, and Chuck worked at the mill in Winchester until 1964. Chuck and Judy then took over his parents’ farm and later his uncle’s farming operation. They farmed and lived on the ranch in the Craigmont-Winchester area until they retired in 2000. Upon retiring, they bought a home on the outskirts of Winchester and lived there until 2018, when they moved to Lewiston. They enjoyed their retirement and had 61 years of marriage together.
Judy was involved in JayCee-ettes, American Legion Post No. 38 Auxiliary, Job’s Daughters, bowling leagues and golfing. She enjoyed reading, playing and listening to music and growing flowers. She always made Christmas a fun time for all. She loved to spoil her kids and grandkids. She and Chuck enjoyed traveling and snowmobiling, but especially enjoyed having fun and sharing good times with friends and family.
Judy was preceded in death by her parents; brother Eric Rauch; brother-in-law Tim Bartlett; and grandson Casey Randall. Judy is survived by her husband Chuck in Lewiston; her daughters and sons-in-law, Shannan and Bob Randall of Craigmont, and Chris and Moose Hempel of Nine Mile Falls, Wash.; her grandkids Chase and Shanna Randall of Spokane Valley, Wash., and Tyler and Kayla Hempel of Nine Mile Falls, Wash.; and her great-grandkids Zandyn, Zeller, and Zenley Randall of Spokane Valley, Wash. She is also survived by her sister Mary Bartlett, of Spokane, Wash.; brothers Fred and Trudy Rauch, and George and Linda Rauch, all of Lewiston; sister-in-law Donna Rauch, of Girdletree, Md.; and numerous nieces and nephews. We are sad that she is gone but so happy for her to break free from her dementia.
A service will be held in the spring, her favorite time of the year. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. The family would like to thank Linda Vestal and staff at Palouse Hills and Hospice of North Idaho for their wonderful care of Judy.