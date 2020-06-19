Juanita Maxine (Davey) Winn passed away Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at Hospice of North Idaho in Coeur d’Alene, because of complications from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).
She was born March 19, 1932, to William R. Davey and Laura (McAuley) Davey, in Sonora, Calif. She graduated from Sonora Union High School in 1950. She married her high school sweetheart, Edwin Winn, in 1951 and they had four daughters: Laurie Carlson, of Coeur d’Alene; Kathleen Hines, of Lake Stevens, Wash.; Judith Dammel (Daryl), of Missoula, Mont.; and Linda Rogers (Dan), of Viola.
She devoted herself to her family, working as a 4-H leader and with Girl Scouts, and sewing special outfits for the four girls, as well as gardening and canning. In 1967, the family moved to Elk River, then to Deary, where she lived on the family farm until she moved to Moscow in 2012.
In 1976, she began working at the University of Idaho Law School Library, where she received awards and recognition, working there until 1995. She loved traveling with the Idaho Roadrunners, visiting places all over the U.S. and Canada. She and Ed enjoyed camping, fishing and traveling all over the West.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Ed; granddaughter Hillary Hines; and her two sisters, Alice Baker and Vivian Gray. She was devoted to her 10 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren and one great-great granddaughter.
Viewing will be from noon to 8 p.m. Monday at Short’s Funeral Chapel.
A graveside service and burial will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday, at the family plot at Pinecrest Cemetery in Deary.
The family suggests that memorials be made to the Humane Society, the Salvation Army or the Union Gospel Mission in Spokane.
Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is handling arrangements and condolences may be left at www.shortsfuneralchapel.com.